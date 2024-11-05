'Pay Rs 5 crore or...' Salman Khan gets another death threat on Mumbai Police helpline

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a new threat, demanding Rs 5 crores or an apology at a temple, allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. This follows previous threats and the actor's ongoing legal battle concerning a blackbuck poaching case, prompting increased security measures.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is facing a new threat. The actor, who is tackling death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has received a new threat message via the Mumbai traffic control room. According to various media reports, the threat was issued by a person claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. The gangster’s alleged brother has asked Salman to pay Rs 5 crore or apologise at a temple.

“If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our (Bishnoi community) temple and apologise or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active,” the message said. This is the second death threat Salman Khan has received in a week.

According to reports, the police are investigating the source of the threat letter and have strengthened Salman Khan's protection. They are also determining if the message is connected to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is now incarcerated on a number of offenses, including extortion and attempted murder.

Also Read | Singham Again box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn starrer surpasses Rs. 200 crore globally

Last month, the Bollywood superstar received a death threat along with demand to pay up Rs 2 crore, prompting police to launch a probe and arrest a resident of Mumbai's Bandra on October 30.

Salman Khan has been the focus of Lawrence Bishnoi's attacks for some time. The Bollywood star's alleged blackbuck poaching case appears to have angered the mafia. In 1998, the actor was charged of hunting blackbucks in a Rajasthani village. Alongside Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Saif Ali Khan, Salman was filming Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Salman became embroiled in a huge legal dispute as a result of the charges.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: Wildcard entries Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee ignite drama; clash over duties [WATCH]

Meanwhile, Lawrence has issued death threats against the actor. While Salman has had his security amped up, the actor and Mumbai Police increased his security measures after his house was shot at earlier this year. Following the killing of his friend and political leader Baba Siddique last month, Salman's safety was further heightened.

Latest Videos