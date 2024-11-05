'Pay Rs 5 crore or...' Salman Khan gets another death threat on Mumbai Police helpline

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a new threat, demanding Rs 5 crores or an apology at a temple, allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. This follows previous threats and the actor's ongoing legal battle concerning a blackbuck poaching case, prompting increased security measures.

Pay Rs 5 crore or apologise at temple Salman Khan gets another threat on Mumbai Police helpline check details gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is facing a new threat. The actor, who is tackling death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has received a new threat message via the Mumbai traffic control room. According to various media reports, the threat was issued by a person claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. The gangster’s alleged brother has asked Salman to pay Rs 5 crore or apologise at a temple.

“If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our (Bishnoi community) temple and apologise or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active,” the message said. This is the second death threat Salman Khan has received in a week.

According to reports, the police are investigating the source of the threat letter and have strengthened Salman Khan's protection. They are also determining if the message is connected to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is now incarcerated on a number of offenses, including extortion and attempted murder.

Also Read | Singham Again box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn starrer surpasses Rs. 200 crore globally

Last month, the Bollywood superstar received a death threat along with demand to pay up Rs 2 crore, prompting police to launch a probe and arrest a resident of Mumbai's Bandra on October 30.

Salman Khan has been the focus of Lawrence Bishnoi's attacks for some time. The Bollywood star's alleged blackbuck poaching case appears to have angered the mafia. In 1998, the actor was charged of hunting blackbucks in a Rajasthani village. Alongside Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Saif Ali Khan, Salman was filming Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Salman became embroiled in a huge legal dispute as a result of the charges.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: Wildcard entries Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee ignite drama; clash over duties [WATCH]

Meanwhile, Lawrence has issued death threats against the actor. While Salman has had his security amped up, the actor and Mumbai Police increased his security measures after his house was shot at earlier this year.  Following the killing of his friend and political leader Baba Siddique last month, Salman's safety was further heightened.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know ATG

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know

Why not Prarthna?: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh slammed for choosing 'Muslim' name for daughter AJR

Why not Prarthna?: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh slammed for choosing 'Muslim' name for daughter

US election: Indian-origin actor Poorna Jagannathan supports Kamala Harris RBA

US election: Indian-origin actor Poorna Jagannathan supports Kamala Harris

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report was altered ATG

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report was altered

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor clash over 'insecurity ki boo' comment ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor clash over 'insecurity ki boo' comment

Recent Stories

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know ATG

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know

India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report snt

India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report

Yogi govt's green vision for Maha Kumbh 2025: 2.71 lakh saplings to be planted across Prayagraj AJR

Yogi govt's green vision for Maha Kumbh 2025: 2.71 lakh saplings to be planted across Prayagraj

Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES] ATG

Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES]

BREAKING: NCP chief Sharad Pawar hints at retirement ahead of Maha polls, says 'new people should get elected' shk

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hints at retirement, says 'time to prepare for future'

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon