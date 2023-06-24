Sobhita Dhulipala talks about Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more

The Night Manager star Sobhita Dhulipala has been grabbing national headlines ever since her relationship rumours with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. The actress finally talks about what she admires about him and shares her views on Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sobhita Dhulipala seemed unconcerned by the rumours around her and Naga Chaitanya. The actress has been in the industry for a long time and is well aware that her personal life, in addition to her professional life, is being scrutinised by the media. Sobhita's personal life piqued the curiosity of fans and netizens when her name was linked to south actor Naga Chaitanya, who made news of his divorce from his wife, and south star Samantha Prabhu.

Sobhita, who usually keeps a dignified quiet about the continual new dog in her relationship with Chay, has finally spoken about him in a recent conversation, not only about the actor but also about what she admires about Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

According to TOI, Sobhita said in an interview that she admires Samantha's choice with Family Man 2, and that how she has headlined her filmography is exceptionally lovely. Samantha wowed her fans with Family Man 2, and Raji's character will be one of her most difficult parts to date and a fan favourite.

Sobhita Dhulipala calls Naga a dignified man:

Sobhita described Naga Chaitanya as a respectable and cool-headed man, and she stated that this is what she admires about the Laal Singh Chadha actor. After a photo of Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya dining together in London went viral, relationship allegations resurfaced.

Sobhita recently stated that her personal life is more concentrated than her professional life in media, but she doesn't care, "What's there to be bothered about?" There's no way people would know if I said don't say this... It's not a polite thing to brag about my own achievements. It's not that I'm asking people to look at my successes and the name I've given myself, but rather that I'm from Vizag and I've worked hard at every step of the way."

Sobhita has made some wise career decisions and is promoting The Night Manager 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. She will also be featured in Made In Heaven 2, which earned her acclaim in the Hindi cinema industry.