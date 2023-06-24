Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Is Jad Hadid dating Akansha Puri? Know details

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid was seen engaging in flirtatious banter with fellow contestant Akanksha Puri, setting off a wave of romance rumors within the house. The intriguing interaction between Jad and Akanksha has captivated viewers' attention, as their connection is growing stronger with each passing episode--- By Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, sparks are flying between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri, leading to speculations of a budding romance inside the house. A recently released promo by Voot shows Jad engaging in flirty banter with Akanksha, hinting at a connection between the two contestants. As the Dubai model approaches Akanksha, who has been serving time in jail as the fake contestant, he expresses how he sees himself as the male version of her, making their time in the house more enjoyable. In a confessional moment, Jad exclaims, "She's a copy of me but in a girl version. Thank you for making this journey enjoyable." Akanksha appears taken aback by his comments.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bibika Dhurve uncovers Salman Khan's betrayal in love and desire for a homemaker wife

    Jad goes on to express his gratitude, stating that he doesn't know how the experience would have been without her presence. He compares her presence to finding a moment of peace amidst chaos, a chance to escape and indulge in a glass of martini or champagne.

    The growing bond between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri has been evident ever since the actress entered the Bigg Boss house. Their flirtatious behavior and mutual attraction could potentially impact the game of Manisha Rani, who has been playfully pursuing Jad from the beginning. Despite Manisha's efforts, Jad finds himself drawn towards Akanksha, who was recently declared as a "fake" contestant by Bigg Boss.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Simran Budharup attacks Avinash Sachdev for his infidelity with ex-fiance Palak Purswani

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 began with twelve contestants but now stands at eleven following the unexpected eviction of Puneet Superstar. In a recent development, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Akanksha Puri were sent to jail after being voted as fake contestants within the house.

    With the brewing romance between Jad and Akanksha, the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are bound to become even more captivating and intense, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting further developments in the coming episodes.

