Parineeti Chopra announced her upcoming chat show, 'Mom Talks', set to stream on ZEE5. The show focuses on parenthood and will feature guests like Neha Dhupia, Vikrant Massey, and Imran Khan. The announcement received support from her husband.

Parineeti Chopra Announces New Chat Show 'Mom Talks'

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who was blessed with a baby boy last year, is all set to come up with a chat show titled 'Mom Talks'. On Saturday, Parineeti took to Instagram and announced the show with a captivating trailer. The promo promises intimate and heartfelt conversations on parenthood, featuring a star-studded lineup including Neha Dhupia, Vikrant Massey with Sheetal Thakur, Imran Khan, Gauahar Khan with Zaid Darbar, and Disha Parmar, all joining Parineeti to share their personal experiences and insights.

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The show's announcement has left Parineeti's family members, friends and fans excited. Reacting to the trailer, Parineeti's husband and politician Raghav Chadha commented, "So proud! Congratulations. Rooting for you always." Actor Varun Dhawan dropped a clap emoji in the comment section. 'Mom Talks' will be out on ZEE5 soon.

Personal Milestones: Motherhood and Marriage

In October 2025 Parineeti and Raghav announced the birth of their baby boy, Neer, via a joint Instagram post. They posted a sweet note which read, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other; now we have everything." The couple signed off with "With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav".

Parineeti married politician Raghav in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.