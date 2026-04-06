Veteran actor Paresh Rawal shares his admiration for his son, Aditya Rawal, revealing that he has learned the importance of honesty and focus from him. He emphasizes that learning is a two-way street and expresses pride in both his sons.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been an inspiration to countless people in the film industry. By watching his performances, many actors have learned how to refine their craft. It's no surprise that his son, Aditya Rawal, who has been doing impressive work lately, must have also picked up valuable lessons from him. At the same time, Paresh Rawal believes learning goes both ways. He has also learned new things from the younger generation, including his son, showing that no matter how experienced you are, there's always something new to take in.

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Paresh Rawal on Learning From His Sons

Speaking to ANI, Paresh opened up on what he admires the most about Aditya. "Acting ke mamle mein main pehle aaya hu, mera tajurba meri training alag hai...Main mere bete se yahi seekha hu ki honest ke saath kaam karo. Sir jhukake kaam karta hai woh aur bhaut balanced bachcha hai woh. (When it comes to acting, I came first. My experience and my training are different. But one thing I've learned from my son is to work with honesty. He keeps his head down and stays focused. He's a very balanced individual)," he said.

Paresh shared that there are times when his views don't align with the views of his children during a debate, but when he reflects on it later, he realises that his children were actually right. "I am really fortunate to have both my sons, Aniruddh and Aditya. Both of them are very balanced kids. Unke saath debate karo toh unke vichar aapke vicharo se sehmat nahin hote hoge lekin thoda aankh band karke soche toh sahi baat bolte. Main toh yeh maanta hun society mein do ache actors toh aaye hi par do ache insaan aaye yeh main samajhta hu. (They are both grounded and thoughtful. When you debate with them, their views may not always align with yours, but if you reflect with an open mind, you realise they are often right. I believe that society hasn't just gained two good actors, but also two good human beings)," he beamed with pride.

Upcoming Projects

Aditya was recently seen in Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Subedaar' as an antagonist. He will be next seen in 'Sundar Poonam' with Sanya Malhotra.

On the other hand, his dad, Paresh Rawal, is gearing up for the release of his horror-comedy film 'Bhooth Bangla', which also stars Akshay Kumar, the late Asrani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. It will be out in theatres on April 16. (ANI)