'Pan Indian Sundari': Sunny Leone to star in Malayalam web series with Malavika Sreenath and Appani Sarath

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone to debut in Malayalam OTT in an upcoming series 'Pan Indian Sundari'. The show is written and directed by Satish Kumar

Sunny Leone is all ready to make her debut on Malayalam television. Pan Indian Sundari, a Malayalam web series, will feature her. The HR OTT platform may have access to the series. A formal announcement has not yet been made. The online series, described as a high-budget comic action thriller, also stars Malavika Sreenath and Appani Sarath. The cast and crew include a number of well-known Malayalam film industry heavyweights.

Satish Kumar wrote and directed Pan Indian Sundari, which was produced by Sreena Prathapan under the umbrella of HR Productions. The screenplay was written by Prince Denny and Lenin Johnny. It is unknown whether Sunny Leone will come as a guest or if the show will focus around her. Pan Indian Sundari's release date has not yet been announced. A rumoured incident from the web series' set has gone viral.

The internet is now ablaze with activity in response to a video of actor Bheeman Raghu sprinting towards Sunny Leone. Raghu, dressed in a white shirt with a picture of Sunny Leone, is seen jumping and running in a frenetic celebration when the actress was lighting a lamp at a jewellery inauguration ceremony. After the video went viral, Bheeman Raghu gave an explanation, which led to others misinterpreting it.

Bheeman Raghu explained that this was a scene for the online series Pan Indian Sundari. It focused around his character, who is presented as a Sunny Leone superfan. That's why he was spotted sprinting towards the actress, who was attending an inaugural celebration. According to Bheeman, a member of the crowd videotaped the incident and distributed it in an unusual manner in an attempt to mislead others. Bheeman also mentioned dancing alongside Sunny Leone in the series.

Sunny Leone made her Malayalam cinema debut with a song sequence in Mammootty's Madhura Raja. Sunny's Malayalam flick Rangeela has also began filming.