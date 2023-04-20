Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra's love story: Here are intriguing facts the couple shared in past

The most loved and iconic Indian cinema maverick Yash Chopra has given many cult films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Veer Zaara, Silsila, and many more. But Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra's love story is nothing less than a bollywood film. Know the details inside.

If there is anything that Bollywood is known for globally, is the love stories that the films portray on the big screen. And the one person credited for giving us some iconic love stories that are timeless classics today is the stalwart maverick Yash Chopra.

Yash Chopra is the only first Indian to get a lifetime membership in the BAFTA and the recipient of the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2001. Yash Chopra's films still illuminate many scripts and stories in Bollywood. Here is a detailed glance at Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra's fairytale love story.

Yash and Pamela's first meet:

In an old interview with a leading Indian portal, Pamela Chopra spilled beans on their first meeting and the moment that she put her eyes on Yash Chopra. Elucidating more minutely on the incident, she said, "I first saw him at this star cricket show in Delhi. Two of my cousins were star-struck. They wanted to go to this show. My father had easy access, so he got us three passes."

Adding more on how she saw Yash for the first time in that event, Pamela, shared, "Yash was seated just a few rows in front of us. My cousins pointed him out to me. Yash turned around and saw us. My cousins were pretty. He had an eye for pretty girls. So, he kept turning around throughout the match. But we did not meet or talk to each other."

Yash Chopra and Pamela's wedding:

Unknown to many, the cinema maverick, the father of romantic films in Indian cinema, Yash Chopra, had a typical arranged marriage with his wife, Pamela Chopra. When Pamela got quipped about how things progressed ahead, during an interview, she said, "Our families had a common friend in (actor) Romesh Sharma's mother. She had seen me at a wedding in Delhi where I was singing. She thought I would be ideal for Yash. She was not wrong because we had a wonderful marriage. She rang up bhabhiji (B R Chopra's wife) in Mumbai and told her about me. As luck would have it, Yash was coming to Delhi for auditions."

Yash and Pamela's blooming love story:

When asked how she and Yash Chopra ended up being together, leading to their marriage, Pamela said, "Yash missed his flight and had to spend another day in Delhi. So, another meeting got arranged. This time, it went very well. I saw a completely different side of Yash. He was wearing a lungi and kurta, sitting on the floor, and playing a chamach on the dholki. Romesh's sister was playing the dholak. They were singing. It was great fun. We were relaxed because we thought that this match would not happen. When you meet someone for matrimony, there is a certain tension. This time, there was no tension because we had both decided we did not want to do the wedding. Strangely enough, I started liking him and he reciprocated. He went to Mumbai and told his family 'Ghanti baj gayi ('The bell has rung)."

Yash and Pamela's life post-marriage and kids:

When asked about changes in life after marriage with Yash Chopra, Pamela said, "It didn't. There was some unpleasantness between Yash and his brother (B R Chopra). All the discipline I had learned I brought to my household. Of course, there used to be story sessions in the house which would upset the routine completely. Four or five writers would arrive early in the morning and sit till late. I had to arrange lunch for all. That was a little disturbing. There were also music sittings at home. I loved listening, but he never invited me. So, I would be in the bedroom."

