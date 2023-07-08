Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Palak Purswani to make a surprise guest appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

    Palak Purswani was recently locked into the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house, and no doubt she entered the house with the dark past of her partner cheating and a very close friend who betrayed and ghosted her and left her in between the chaos and vanished away.

    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    Palak, when she came to the BB house as a contestant, not only had to face the other participants and her past, but she also had to fight a two-handed war with her internal and external flow of sentiments. She proved herself strong and played as a solo tigress in the house because, from the moment she moved into BB's house, she stood for the right things, did not take any false allegations from anyone, and also fought against the double standards of people in the house in just a few days. Her fans were upset and were massively rooting for her exit from the show, was an unfair decision, but now their excitement has gone to the next level as there is news all over that the diva is all set to make a reappearance on the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. Yes, you read that absolutely.

    Palak Purswani's fans couldn't be more thrilled to see Palak once again appear on the screens, the diva will again captivate the audience with her allure, and will also give them another chance to watch this season with hearts to witness their favourite contestant, Palak on a special weekend episode with Salman Khan. According to the source, Palak will enter the season as a guest for Weekend Ka Vaar. After gaining a massive fan base and making a special corner of the hearts of the viewers through her previous appearance on BB, Palak's return to Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 as a guest is anticipated to set the show on the blaze.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Palak Purswani's guest appearance will surely be a rollercoaster ride of feelings, emotions, confrontations, and an all-time remembrance moment that will keep the audience hooked throughout the season. Recently, in an interview, Palak Purswani revealed how her father's health had suffered as a result of the separation with Avinash Sachdev. Her father apparently had a heart attack due to the situation's stress and emotional upheaval. 

