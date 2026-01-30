Filmmaker Pa Ranjith questioned the integrity of state and national film awards in a social media post. His comments followed the announcement of the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, raising doubts about the fairness of such award bodies.

Pa Ranjith Questions Fairness of Award Bodies

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith has raised questions about the fairness and honesty of award bodies at both the state and national levels. His comments have come shortly after the Tamil Nadu government announced the State Film Awards and State Television Awards. Following the announcement, the filmmaker took to his X account to express his doubts, speaking about "integrity" and questioning whether award organizations truly operate in a fair manner.

Questioning the system, Ranjith wrote, "In light of the Tamil Nadu government announcing the film awards, I have a question for you: Do government and private award organizations, at both the Tamil Nadu and national levels, truly operate with integrity?" தமிழ் நாடு அரசு திரைப்பட விருதுகள் அறிவித்துள்ள இச்சூழலில், உங்களிடம் ஒரு கேள்வி? தமிழ்நாடு மற்றும் இந்திய அளவில் அரசு மற்றும் தனியார் விருது அமைப்புகள் உண்மையாகவே நேர்மையாக செயல்படுகிறதா? — pa.ranjith (@beemji) January 30, 2026

Tamil Nadu State Film Awards Announced

The Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for the years 2016 to 2022 and the State Television Awards for 2014 to 2022 were announced on Thursday, January 29. The awards honored many well-known names from the film and television industries, including actors, directors, and music composers who have contributed to the industry in recent years.

Key Award Winners

The State Film Awards list included many leading actors. Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Arya, Vikram Prabhu, Karthi, and Parthiban were named Best Actor for different years.

In the Best Actress (Female) category, winners included Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jyothika, Aparna Balamurali, Lijomol Jose, and Sai Pallavi. (ANI)