    OTTplay Awards 2023: Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor Male, Aditi Rao Hydari bags Best Performer

     The OTTplay Awards 2023 took place on October 29, 2023, at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. 

    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 7:04 PM IST

    The first pan-India OTT awards ceremony is back after a year of successfully honoring the best performers, filmmakers, and storytellers in the OTT market. The award ceremony took place last night in Mumbai where OTT luminaries, celebs, content creators, advertisers, and tech gurus will come together to honor the streaming universe's reigning superstars. Celebrities across the film industry won several titles and here is the list of winners. 

    Best Actor Male

    Kartik Aaryan was named Best Actor—Male for his outstanding performance in the film 'Freddy'.

    Performer Of The Year Award

    Aditi Rao Hydari bagged the Performer Of The Year Award for her outstanding performances in two notable web series, 'Taj: Divided by Blood' and 'Jubilee'.

    Most Promising Actor on OTT Male

    Rana Daggubati was given the Most Promising Actor in the Male category for his role in the series 'Rana Naidu'.

    Most Promising Actor on OTT Female

    For the Most Promising Actor on OTT Female, Karishma Tanna won for her performance in the series 'Scoop'. 

    Best Film

    The award for Best Film was bagged by Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Darlings'.

    Best Web Series

    The Best Web Series award was given to 'Ayali'.

    On October 29, 2023, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Sobhita Dhulipala, Alaya F, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and other celebrities attended the OTTplay Awards 2023 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 7:04 PM IST
