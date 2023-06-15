Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OTT releases this week: Jee Karda, Rafuchakkar, Extraction 2-11 new movies, web series to binge watch

    This week's OTT Releases: To add to your watchlist, be aware of these latest web series and films available on OTT services like Netflix, Jio Cinema, Disney Plus Hotstar, Prime Video, Zee5, and others.
     

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    Jee Karda: Jee Karda, a web series by Tamannaah Bhatia, depicts the lives of seven childhood friends who are unique from one another yet have a strong bond. It takes us on a journey filled with fun, drama, and emotions. Along with Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar, the show also has Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka as seven childhood pals.
    OTT Platform: Prime Video
    Date of Release: June 15, 2023
    Director: Arunima Sharma
    Language: Hindi

    Extraction 2: The sequel to the previous movie, Extraction, which was based on the graphic novel "Ciudad" by Ande Parks, stars Chris Hemsworth. His character's backstory is explored in the movie, along with the incidents that shaped him into the person he is today. It promises to take viewers on yet another exhilarating journey full of suspense and fast-paced action.|
    OTT Platform: Netflix
    Date of Release: June 16, 2023
    Director: Sam Hargrave
    Language: English

    Rafuchakkar: In the movie Rafuchakkar, Maniesh Paul plays Prince, a cunning con guy with a silver tongue. Priya Bapat also makes an appearance. He changed into five different personas, including a gym teacher, a wedding planner, a 70-year-old guy, and Prince, a con artist who specialises in defrauding the powerful and corrupt, before being entangled in a perilous web of lies and deceit. The focus of the show is finding outstanding hustlers who are amusing and clever, using techniques like face mapping, deep faking, digital footprint mapping, and tried and true old-school investigative methods.
    OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
    Release Date: June 15, 2023
    Directed by: Ritam Srivastav
    Language: Hindi

    I Love You: I Love You starring Pavail Gulati and Rakulpreet Singh, is a thriller that explores the warm, fuzzy feeling of being in love before turning into a thriller and leaves the audience with a tonne of unanswered questions. Kiran Kumar and Akshay Oberoi are also featured in the movie.
    OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
    Release Date: June 16, 2023
    Directed by: Nikhil Mahajan
    Language: Hindi

    Shaitan: Shaitan, a web series in Telugu, offers a peep into the grimy underworld. Starring in it are Zafar Sadikh, Devyani, Rishi, Anisha Dama, Nitin Prasanna, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.
    OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
    Release Date: June 15, 2023
    Directed by: Maahi Raghav
    Language: Telugu

    The Desperate Riders: The Desperate Riders, which revives the concept of the American West, introduces you to a traditional cowboy who upholds the rule of the pistol. A lone hero aided by a female sniper must face a cunning bandit and free a boy's kidnapped mother in the heavyweight fight between Trace Adkins and Drew Waters. Sam Ashby, Victoria Pratt, and Vanessa Evigan round out the cast, which is already legendary.
    OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
    Release Date: June 16, 2023
    Directed by: Michael Feifer
    Language: English

    Love at Night: It is an engrossing Chinese drama series that brilliantly illustrates the enduring power of true love. The protagonist of the show is Xu Qing You, a driven and aspirational lady whose vision of the ideal marriage is shattered by a heartbreaking deception. After a chance encounter with Mo Ling Ze, a man she first disagreed with but found herself drawn to, Xu Qing You embarks on a voyage of self-discovery in this endearing novel. As their lives become entwined, they discover commonalities and admiration for one another. However, Xu Qing You is forced to make a heartbreaking decision as her ex-fiance battles to win her back. Will she pursue a fresh, unanticipated romance or rekindle an old flame? 
    OTT Platform: MX Player
    Release Date: June 14, 2023
    Directed by: Yi Lin, and Shen Wen Shuai
    Language: Hindi Dubbed

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is once again ready to be the biggest entertainment event of the year. The show has garnered media attention since it debuted, and it is now making a spectacular entrance onto the digital platform JioCinema. Salman Khan will host the programme this year in Karan Johar's place. The forthcoming season is expected to deliver viewers a double dose of drama, rumours, and fights while being larger, bolder, and more captivating than ever before. 
    OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
    Release Date: June 17, 2023
    Language: Hindi 

    Farhana: It stars Aishwarya Rajesh in a never-before-seen role, and tells the story of a middle-class mother who, in order to make ends meet, accepts a job in a contact centre. She is caught in a web of peril while managing her life and returning calls. Important roles are also played by the film's director Selvaraghavan, Jithan Ramesh, Kitty, Anumol, and Aishwarya Dutta.

    OTT Platform: SonyLIV
    Release Date: June 16, 2023
    Directed by: Nelson Venkatesan
    Language: Tamil

    Black Mirror 6: Season 6 of the well-known dystopian television programme Black Mirror has begun. Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Ben Barnes, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, and Zazie Beetz are among the cast members of four additional stand-alone episodes.
    OTT Platform: Netflix
    Release Date: June 15, 2023
    Language: English

     

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
