Oscars 2026: Here are all the specifics of the 98th Academy Awards, including the date, time, nominations, predictions, host, location, and other crucial details for the Oscars 2026 celebration.
The highly anticipated film festival in Hollywood has arrived. The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026 (March 16 IST), bringing together the biggest names in cinema to recognise the finest films, actresses, and brilliance behind the camera of 2025. The event is once again expected to captivate people worldwide, with historic winners and stunning snubs.
Oscars 2026 Venue:
The event will take place in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which has hosted the Oscars for many years.
When will the Oscars 2026 begin?
The broadcast will start at 4 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) and 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) in the United States. Due to the time difference, viewers in India will see the event begin at 5:30 a.m. IST on March 16.
Hosting the Oscars in 2026
Conan O'Brien, a comedian and television personality, will return as host following his highly lauded performance at last year's ceremony.
Oscars 2026 nominations
As is customary, the ceremony's most prestigious awards will receive the most attention. When the nominees were published last month, they provoked extensive internet discussion. Sinners has emerged as the top candidate this year, with 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. One Battle After Another comes in second with 13 nominations. Several other films have gained significant traction in the Oscars race. Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value have all gotten nine nominations, making them strong Oscar possibilities.
Here are some of the main categories and nominees:
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Best Actor (Leading Role)
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Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Best Actress (Leading Role)
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best International Feature Film
The Secret Agent — Brazil
It Was Just an Accident — France
Sentimental Value — Norway
Sirt — Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab — Tunisia
Best animated short film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Achievement in cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Achievement in costume design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Achievement in directing
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best documentary feature film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best documentary short film
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Achievement in film editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best international feature film
The Secret Agent, Brazil
It Was Just an Accident, France
Sentimental Value, Norway
Sirāt, Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Achievement in casting
Hamnet, Nina Gold
Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti
One Battle after Another, Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues
Sinners, Francine Maisler
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
Frankenstein, Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Kokuho, Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine, Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister, Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Original Score
Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle after Another, Jonny Greenwood
Sinners, Ludwig Goransson
Original Song
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"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless; music and lyric by Diane Warren
"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters; music and lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park
"I Lied to You" from Sinners; music and lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
"Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi!; music and lyric by Nicholas Pike
"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams; music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; lyric by Nick Cave
Achievement in production design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best live action short film
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Achievement in sound
'Sirāt' is a desert survival story — and one of the year's most gripping films
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt
Achievement in visual effects
America Ferrera and Matthew McConaughey in The Lost Bus.
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Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein in Frankenstein.
Bugonia, screenplay by Will Tracy
Frankenstein, written for the screen by Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet, screenplay by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell
One Battle after Another, written by Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Blue Moon, written by Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, written by Jafar Panahi; script collaborators: Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
Marty Supreme, written by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners, written by Ryan Coogler
Presenters at the ceremony
The Academy has confirmed a diverse group of presenters for the program. Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Rose Byrne, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, and Sigourney Weaver are among the most recent names to be confirmed. Bill Pullman and Lewis Pullman will appear as a father-son presenting duet in a one-of-a-kind segment during the event.
Previous presenters include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Javier Bardem, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, and Adrien Brody. The event will also feature award presentations from actors Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin, and Zoe Saldaña.
Special performances.
The program will also include numerous unique performances inspired by some of the year's most popular films. Musical portions based on Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters are intended to bring a high-energy musical aspect to the event.
Increased security prior of the event.
Security has been enhanced around the event in response to reports warning California officials of the danger of a retaliation drone assault on the West Coast. According to ABC News, the FBI recently notified law enforcement agencies across California about intelligence indicating that Iran may fire drones toward the US West Coast in retribution for American military efforts.
Executive producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning of the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre about safety concerns surrounding the high-profile event. "I believe that on this event, we have one of the greatest teams in the business in all aspects, particularly our security staff. So, naturally, we keep track of what is going on in the globe every year. We have the FBI and LAPD's backing, and we're working closely together," Kapoor added.
He noted that the planners take their job seriously: "This concert must operate like clockwork. But we want everyone who comes to this concert, who witnesses it, or who is a fan of the act, to feel secure, protected, and welcome as they stand outside the barricades."