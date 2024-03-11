Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins 1st ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer; thanks his 'Terrible Childhood'

    Robert Downey Jr won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Oppenheimer. Check out this quirky and witty acceptance speech at the 96th Academy Awards.
     

    Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins his 1st ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer; thanks his 'Terrible Childhood' in his Speech RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 7:22 AM IST

    Robert Downey Jr. won his first Academy Award during the 96th ceremony 2024. The actor earned Best Supporting Actor for his outstanding performance in Oppenheimer. In Christopher Nolan's film, Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, J Robert Oppenheimer's antagonist. He stepped front stage and received his prize. In his victory speech, Robert Downey Jr. praised his 'awful childhood' first, then the Academy for the award. He also expressed his gratitude to his wife, Susan Downey.

    “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy — in that order,” Robert Downey Jr said before he turned towards Susan and thanked her. Comparing her with a ‘veterinarian’, Downey Jr added, “She found me as a snarling rescue pet and loved me back to life. That’s why I’m here, thank you.”

    Also Read: Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' to 'Barbie'; nominations full list here

    “Here’s my little secret, I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris (Nolan) knew it, Emma made sure she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time –Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon, Blunt—and I stand here a before you a better man because of it,” he said.

    Robert Downey Jr.'s path to the Oscars began with wins in nearly every major award ceremony of the season, including the Golden Globes, British Academy Film (BAFTA) Awards, and Critics' Choice Movie Awards, for his portrayal of Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's billion-dollar hit Oppenheimer.

    Al Pacino won the Best Actor Oscar in 1993 for Scent of a Woman, beating Downey. In 2009, he received his second Oscar nomination for Tropic Thunder, but the honour was presented posthumously to Heath Ledger, the actor from The Dark Knight. Nonetheless, his performance in Oppenheimer has generated Oscar talk since its debut in July of last year. 

    Also Read: Oscars 2024: When, Where, How to watch awards in India

    Other candidates in the category were Sterling K Brown for American Fiction, Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 7:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2024: John Cena goes NAKED to present 'Best Costume Awards'- video goes viral RBA

    Oscars 2024: John Cena goes NAKED to present 'Best Costume Awards'- video goes viral

    Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things to Barbie; nominations full list here RKK

    Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' to 'Barbie'; nominations full list here

    Oscars 2024: Security ramps up outside Academy Awards as group of protesters likely to stop event RKK

    Oscars 2024: Security ramps up outside Academy Awards as group of protesters likely to stop event

    Miss World 2024: Nita Ambani honoured with 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award' NIR

    Miss World 2024: Nita Ambani honoured with 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award'

    Miss World 2024: Priyanka Chopra sends special message, congratulates Nita Ambani for son's wedding NIR

    Miss World 2024: Priyanka Chopra sends special message, congratulates Nita Ambani for son's wedding

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2024: John Cena goes NAKED to present 'Best Costume Awards'- video goes viral RBA

    Oscars 2024: John Cena goes NAKED to present 'Best Costume Awards'- video goes viral

    Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things to Barbie; nominations full list here RKK

    Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' to 'Barbie'; nominations full list here

    Oscars 2024 winner list: The 96th Academy Awards full winner list Oppenheimer, Barbie Christopher Nolan

    Oscars 2024 live updates: Poor Things leads with 3 wins; naked John Cena takes over stage

    Oscars 2024: When, Where, How to watch awards in India RKK

    Oscars 2024: When, Where, How to watch awards in India

    Daily Horoscope for March 11, 2024: Good day for Taurus, be careful Gemini & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 11, 2024: Good day for Taurus, be careful Gemini & more

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon