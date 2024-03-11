Entertainment

Oscars 2024: When, Where, How to watch awards in India

Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, one of the year's most anticipated events are set for March 10 (EST) and March 11, 2024 (IST).

Presenters

The talk show star Jimmy Kimmel will be presenting the Award show for the fourth time.

Where to watch in India

Indian audiences can watch the Oscars live on Disney+ Hotstar beginning at 4:00 a.m. on March 11.

Location

The Oscars will be held in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Hollywood.

Nominations

The biopic 'Oppenheimer' by Christopher Nolan has received 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, and is expected to win numerous Oscars. 

Nominations

