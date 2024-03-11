Oscars 2024: Jr NTR-Ram Charan's popular song 'Naatu Naatu' features at 96th Academy Awards

Telugu superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan's 'Naatu Naatu' made a surprise appearance at this year's Academy Awards. It won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2023.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' made a guest appearance at the Oscars 2024. The song's graphics were shown on the big screen during the Best Original Song award ceremony. For those who are unaware, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Academy Award in the same category in 2023, becoming the first Indian song to do so.

This year, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo walked the stage to reveal Best Original Song at the Oscars 2024. As they approached the middle stage, we could see graphics of last year's winner - 'Naatu Naatu' - on the large screen.

The official X page of 'RRR' shared the video and captioned the post, "On the #Oscars stage again!!! #RRRMovie (sic)," with three fire emojis.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connel won the Best Original Song at Oscars 2024. They were honoured for the song, 'What was I made for?', from Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'. 'Naatu Naatu' made history as the first Indian-produced song to win the Best Original Song award. Music director MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the prize on stage.

SS Rajamouli and his family, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi all attended the Oscar 2023 event and cheered for their side.

On the professional front, SS Rajamouli is now preparing for his forthcoming project starring superstar Mahesh Babu. The unnamed picture is slated to hit theatres in the summer of 2024.

