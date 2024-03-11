Zee Cine Awards 2024 winners full list: Shah Rukh Khan termed Best Actor, 'Jawan' gets maximum wins
Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for his roles in 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' meanwhile Kartik Aaryan took home the Performer of the Year Award.
The Zee Cine Awards 2024 took place last evening were celebrities from Bollywood to television attended the ceremony in style. The winners of the Zee Cine Awards 2024 were announced over the weekend, with Shah Rukh Khan emerging as the night's biggest winner. The superstar won the Best Actor award for his roles in 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'. SRK returned to the big screen in 2023, following a four-year hiatus. Meanwhile, his film Jawan won the most honors. The categories included Best Film, Best Story, and Best Music.
Winners full list
Best Actor
Shah Rukh Khan
Performer of the Year (Male)
Kartik Aaryan
Best VFX
Jawan
Best Action
Jawan
Best Background Music
Anirudh Ravichander for Jawan
Best Music
Anirudh Ravichander for Jawan
Best Dialogue
Sumit Arora for Jawan
Best Costume Design
Manish Malhotra for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh for Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film Pathaan
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shilpa Rao for Besharam Rang from Pathaan
Best Story
Atlee for Jawan
The Zee Cine Awards 2024 took place on March 10, 2024, at Dome Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai.