Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Zee Cine Awards 2024 winners full list: Shah Rukh Khan termed Best Actor, 'Jawan' gets maximum wins

    Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for his roles in 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' meanwhile Kartik Aaryan took home the Performer of the Year Award.

    Zee Cine Awards 2024 winners full list: Shah Rukh Khan termed Best Actor, 'Jawan' gets maximum wins RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

    The Zee Cine Awards 2024 took place last evening were celebrities from Bollywood to television attended the ceremony in style. The winners of the Zee Cine Awards 2024 were announced over the weekend, with Shah Rukh Khan emerging as the night's biggest winner. The superstar won the Best Actor award for his roles in 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'. SRK returned to the big screen in 2023, following a four-year hiatus. Meanwhile, his film Jawan won the most honors. The categories included Best Film, Best Story, and Best Music.

    Winners full list

    Best Actor
    Shah Rukh Khan

    Performer of the Year (Male) 
    Kartik Aaryan

    Also read: Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' to 'Barbie'; nominations full list here

    Best VFX
    Jawan

    Best Action
    Jawan

    Best Background Music
    Anirudh Ravichander for Jawan

    Best Music
    Anirudh Ravichander for Jawan

    Best Dialogue
    Sumit Arora for Jawan

    Best Costume Design 
    Manish Malhotra for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

    Best Playback Singer (Male)
    Arijit Singh for Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film Pathaan

    Best Playback Singer (Female)
    Shilpa Rao for Besharam Rang from Pathaan

    Best Story 
    Atlee for Jawan

    The Zee Cine Awards 2024 took place on March 10, 2024, at Dome Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 8:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor Male and more RBA

    Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Actor, Director, Supporting Actor and more

    Oscars 2024: Priyanka Chopra's 'To Kill a Tiger' loses 'Best Documentary' to '20 Days in Mariupol'; read details RBA

    Oscars 2024: Priyanka Chopra's 'To Kill a Tiger' loses 'Best Documentary' to '20 Days in Mariupol'

    Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins his 1st ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer; thanks his 'Terrible Childhood' in his Speech RBA

    Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins 1st ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer; thanks his 'Terrible Childhood'

    Oscars 2024: John Cena goes NAKED to present 'Best Costume Awards'- video goes viral RBA

    Oscars 2024: John Cena goes NAKED to present 'Best Costume Awards'- video goes viral

    Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things to Barbie; nominations full list here RKK

    Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' to 'Barbie'; nominations full list here

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to be in Palakkad on March 15, Pathanamthitta on March 17 anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to be in Palakkad on March 15, Pathanamthitta on March 17

    Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor Male and more RBA

    Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Actor, Director, Supporting Actor and more

    Principal turns middle school into bedroom in Bihar's Jamui (WATCH)

    Principal turns middle school into bedroom in Bihar's Jamui (WATCH)

    Oscars 2024: Priyanka Chopra's 'To Kill a Tiger' loses 'Best Documentary' to '20 Days in Mariupol'; read details RBA

    Oscars 2024: Priyanka Chopra's 'To Kill a Tiger' loses 'Best Documentary' to '20 Days in Mariupol'

    Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins his 1st ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer; thanks his 'Terrible Childhood' in his Speech RBA

    Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins 1st ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer; thanks his 'Terrible Childhood'

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon