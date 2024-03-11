Zee Cine Awards 2024 winners full list: Shah Rukh Khan termed Best Actor, 'Jawan' gets maximum wins

Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for his roles in 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' meanwhile Kartik Aaryan took home the Performer of the Year Award.

The Zee Cine Awards 2024 took place last evening were celebrities from Bollywood to television attended the ceremony in style. The winners of the Zee Cine Awards 2024 were announced over the weekend, with Shah Rukh Khan emerging as the night's biggest winner. The superstar won the Best Actor award for his roles in 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'. SRK returned to the big screen in 2023, following a four-year hiatus. Meanwhile, his film Jawan won the most honors. The categories included Best Film, Best Story, and Best Music.

Winners full list

Best Actor

Shah Rukh Khan

Performer of the Year (Male)

Kartik Aaryan

Best VFX

Jawan

Best Action

Jawan

Best Background Music

Anirudh Ravichander for Jawan

Best Music

Anirudh Ravichander for Jawan

Best Dialogue

Sumit Arora for Jawan

Best Costume Design

Manish Malhotra for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh for Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film Pathaan

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shilpa Rao for Besharam Rang from Pathaan

Best Story

Atlee for Jawan

The Zee Cine Awards 2024 took place on March 10, 2024, at Dome Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai.