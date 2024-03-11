Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish breaks 87-year-old record, creates history as youngest to win two Academy Awards

Singers Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell made history on Sunday night by becoming the youngest two-time Best Song winners. Billie and Finneas won the award for their original soundtrack song 'What Was I Made For?', included in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and which Billie also performed at the occasion. The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

Billie Eilish makes history

22-year-old Billie won her second Oscar, shattering an 87-year industry record and by this, she made history by being the youngest two-time Oscar winner at the age of 22. She surpassed Luise Rainer, who was 28 when she won her second Oscar. She was nominated for Barbie's song 'What Was I Made For?'. The other nominated song for the night came from the same film. 'Star Is Born' nominations Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (known for penning Shallow) wrote a passionate dedication to Ryan Gosling, 'I'm Just Ken'.

Standing ovation for Billie Eilish at the 2024 Oscars

As the 96th Annual Academy Awards began, the singer of 'Bad Guy' gave an extraordinary and dramatic live stage performance of the song for which she was nominated. With pianist O'Connell, Eilish captivated the audience with her delicate vocal harmonies. The song, which had already won Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards, was among the most popular of the year.