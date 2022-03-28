Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2022: Here’s how Namit Malhotra plans to celebrate his 7th Academy Award

    Namit Malhotra, the Indian behind the visuals of 'Dune', has won an Oscar in the Best Visual Effects. This is Namit's company’s 7th Oscar so far.

    Oscars 2022
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 8:47 AM IST

    When Dune picked up its Oscar for Best Visual Effects, it was a moment of joy and pride for the Indians. The reason is, the company that did the visual effects for the Denis Villeneuve directorial film, is an Indian company. Namit Malhotra, chairperson and CEO of DNEG, and his team are the people behind the stunning visuals of Dune that have impressed the judges’ panel of the 94th Academy Awards.

    Now that Namit Malhotra and his company have picked up their seventh Oscar award, the Indian who has been making India proud with his numerous feat revealed how he plans to celebrate the big win.

    In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Namit Malhotra said: “We plan to have an Oscar party within the company. We will have a little celebration at the company and raise a toast for it. I am looking forward to the celebrations.”

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Meet Namit Malhotra, the Indian who won his 7th Oscar for 'Dune'

    WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

    Namit Malhotra, son of Indian film producer Naresh Malhotra, has made a space of his own in the international world of cinema. He once aspired to become a filmmaker but upon his father’s persuasion, he took up visual effects as his path.

    The journey for Namit Malhotra began from a local garage office in Mumbai’s Andheri neighbourhood with a team of 50 people who had no experience of VFX. Twenty-five years later, the man has become the ‘go-to’ person of Hollywood for visual effects.

    ALSO READ: Oscars Red Carpet 2022: Kristen Stewart to Kourtney Kardashian to Zendaya and more

    Other than Dune, Namit Malhotra’s DNEG won Oscars for Tenet (2021), First Man (2019), Blade Runner 2049 (2018), Ex Machina (2016), Interstellar (2015) and Inception (2011). And even though Avatar did not win an Oscar for its visuals, the film that was released in 2009, proved to be a game-changer for Namit; it was his company that did the VFX after all.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 8:47 AM IST
