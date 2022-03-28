Oscars Red Carpet 2022: Kristen Stewart to Kourtney Kardashian to Zendaya and more

The Oscars 2022 celebration has officially begun, and we are here to see some of the greatest fashion designs as Hollywood's who's who walk the red carpet for the star-studded evening, like they do every year.

Kristen Stewart, a first-time Best Actress Oscar contender, was among the evening's most attractive red carpet arrivals, opting for elegant shorts instead of dresses. Dune actors Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya were also seen turning heads on the red carpet. Best Actor Nominee Andrew Garfield, who wore a fairly spiffy ensemble, also made an impact on the red carpet.

Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. He is wearing Dolce & Gabbana, nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard.

Kristen Stewart attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing Chanel.

Cynthia Erivo attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing Saint Laurent.

Venus Williams attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing Elie Saab.

Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing a Valentino Haute Couture.

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing a vintage Mugler and Maison Margiela.

Andrew Garfield attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. He is wearing Saint Laurent, nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Tick, Tick… Boom!

Nicole Kidman attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing Armani Privé, nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Being the Ricardos.