Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars Red Carpet 2022: Kristen Stewart to Kourtney Kardashian to Zendaya and more

    First Published Mar 28, 2022, 6:13 AM IST

    The Oscars 2022 celebration has officially begun, and we are here to see some of the greatest fashion designs as Hollywood's who's who walk the red carpet for the star-studded evening, like they do every year.

    Kristen Stewart, a first-time Best Actress Oscar contender, was among the evening's most attractive red carpet arrivals, opting for elegant shorts instead of dresses. Dune actors Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya were also seen turning heads on the red carpet. Best Actor Nominee Andrew Garfield, who wore a fairly spiffy ensemble, also made an impact on the red carpet.

    Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. He is wearing Dolce & Gabbana, nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard.

    Kristen Stewart attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing Chanel.

    Cynthia Erivo attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit.

    Zoë Kravitz attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing Saint Laurent.

    Venus Williams attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing Elie Saab.

    Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing a Valentino Haute Couture.

    Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing a vintage Mugler and Maison Margiela.

    Andrew Garfield attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. He is wearing Saint Laurent, nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Tick, Tick… Boom!

    Nicole Kidman attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing Armani Privé, nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Being the Ricardos.

    Rami Malek attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. He is wearing Prada.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF Chapter 2 trailer out: Yash, Sanjay Dutt show explosive action (Watch) RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 trailer out: Yash, Sanjay Dutt show explosive action (Watch)

    How is KGF connected to Ram Charan? Here's what we know RBA

    How is KGF connected to Ram Charan? Here's what we know

    Oscars 2022: What is inside $140,000 luxury gift bag? From a Scottish castle to Botox shots to hairbrush RBA

    Academy Awards: What is inside $140,000 luxury gift bag? From a Scottish castle to Botox shots to hairbrush

    Oscars 2022: Know top nominees for best film, actor, actress, director and more RBA

    Oscars 2022: Know top nominees for best film, actor, actress, director and more

    Ram Charan, Jr. NTR's RRR Jumps by 35% on day 2; box office collection details RBA

    Ram Charan, Jr. NTR's RRR jumps by 35% on day 2; box office collection details

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2022 LIVE Updates: Winners, red carpet, performances and biggest moments RBA

    Oscars 2022 LIVE Updates: Winners, red carpet, performances and biggest moments

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction team analysis players to watch probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022: GT vs LSG, Match Prediction - Which team will draw 1st blood?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings chases its highest successful target, netizens celebrate-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab chases its highest successful target, netizens celebrate

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC vs MI, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma fined for maintaining slow over-rate-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma fined for maintaining slow over-rate

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Was good to see the back of Pollard early, says Seifert snt

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Was good to see the back of Pollard early, says Seifert

    Recent Videos

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon