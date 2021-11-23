  • Facebook
    Oscar nominee Eddie Redmayne calls his trans woman role in The Danish Girl, a ‘mistake’

    Eddie Redmayne was nominated in the Oscars for playing the role of a trans woman in the movie ‘The Danish Girl’. The actor has now said that playing the role was a ‘mistake’. Read to know why.

    Oscar nominee Eddie Redmayne calls his trans woman role in The Danish Girl a mistake
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 2:43 PM IST
    Eddie Redmayne earned an Oscar nomination for the film ‘The Danish Girl’ which was released in 2015. However, after six years of the film’s release, Eddie has opened up on playing the role of a trans woman and says it was a ‘mistake’.

    The 39-year-old actor essayed the role of ‘Lili Elbe’ in the film. Giving an interview to The Sunday Times, Eddie Redmayne confessed that his role was a mistake that he would not want to repeat. The actor said that although he performed in the film with righteous intentions, he thinks it was a ‘mistake’. He also added that if he is offered a similar role now, he would not take it up, and said that there lays a bigger discussion regarding the frustrations around casting which is caused due to not many people having a chair at the table.

    The actor has previously come out in support of the transgender community. When renowned author, JK Rowling, was accused of being transphobic, Eddie Redmayne had spoken in support of the community, saying that it is “culturally imperative to respect transgender people”.

    JK Rowling, who is best known for writing the Harry Potter books, was slammed on social media for her ‘transphobic' comments. She had taken to Twitter to smash an article which wrote: “people who menstruate”. In response to that, Rowling slammed the article suggesting that they should have rather used the term ‘women’.

    The 56-year-old author immediately came under fire for her comments on social media. In fact, Eddie Redmayne, who stars in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ – a spin-off film of Harry Potter- as ‘Newt Scamander’, disagreed with Rowling on the same. He said that trans women are women, and transmen are men while maintaining that though he has worked with Rowling, his stand on the transgender community is clear and is in their support.

