Oscar 2025: 'I'm Still Here' directed by Walter Salles wins Best International Film award; Read on

Walter Salles' I'm Still Here made history by winning Brazil’s first Oscar for Best International Feature Film. The film follows Eunice Paiva’s quest for justice after her husband’s disappearance under Brazil’s military dictatorship. Its success was solidified by multiple nominations, including Best Picture

Published: Mar 3, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Walter Salles' film I'm Still Here won the Best International Feature Film Oscar on Sunday, marking Brazil's first victory in the category. The film tells the true story of Eunice Paiva's relentless pursuit of justice following her husband's disappearance during Brazil's military dictatorship.

Gaining momentum in recent weeks, the film received a surprise nomination for Best Picture, in addition to expected nods for International Feature and Best Actress for Fernanda Torres, reinforcing its status as a strong contender, according to Variety.

It triumphed over France’s Emilia Perez, Germany’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Denmark’s The Girl With the Needle, and Latvia’s Flow.

During his acceptance speech, Salles expressed his honor at receiving the award among such an exceptional group of filmmakers. He dedicated the prize to a woman who, after experiencing loss under an authoritarian regime, chose to resist rather than surrender. He also acknowledged the two actresses, Fernanda Torres and Fernanda Montenegro, for bringing her story to life.

Brazil has submitted films to the International Feature category annually since 1960, securing five previous nominations: Keeper of Promises (1962), O Quatrilho (1995), Four Days in September (1997), Central Station (1998), and I'm Still Here. However, until this win, the country had never claimed victory in the category.

