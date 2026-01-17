Shabana Azmi wished her husband, screenwriter Javed Akhtar, good health on his 81st birthday. She hopes he continues to work with passion. The article highlights his illustrious career, his family, and his iconic partnership with Salim Khan.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi wished good health to her husband, Javed Akhtar, on his birthday. The veteran screenwriter turned 81 on Saturday. Wishing him good health, Shabana told ANI, "From the core of my heart, I wish him good health (Unki sehat humesha achchi rahein). May he continue to work with the same passion and enthusiasm as always, and continue to win people's hearts."

Javed Akhtar's Family

Javed was previously married to Honey Irani. The ex-couple share two children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, both of whom are acclaimed filmmakers in the Indian film industry.

A Look at His Acclaimed Career

Renowned for his remarkable contributions to Hindi cinema, the celebrated screenwriter has won five National Film Awards. His distinguished career has also been honored with two of India's highest civilian awards, the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007.

The Iconic Salim-Javed Duo

Javed penned stories for numerous films over the years, but the most successful phase of his career came through his collaboration with fellow screenwriter Salim Khan. Popularly known as Salim-Javed, the iconic duo went on to script several commercially and critically acclaimed classics, including Zanjeer, Deewaar, and Sholay, leaving an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.