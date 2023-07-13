OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film lands in trouble due to Prabhas' Adipurush? Here's what we know

As per the reports, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film OMG 2 has been sent to the revision committee to ensure that the movie's dialogues and scenes do not create any issues like Prabhas' Adipurush faced for its cringe dialogues.

Oh My God 2 Censor Board: Akshay Kumar's most awaited film, Oh My God 2, whose teaser was released a few days ago, appears complicated and might be in trouble. According to multiple media sources, the second episode of the much-talked-about film has censorship troubles. The film will be released in cinemas on August 11. Meanwhile, according to reports, unconfirmed sources indicate that the CBFC has halted the film's distribution. At the same time, some allege that the board has instructed the filmmakers to submit the picture to the Revision Committee.

Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar OMG 2 is in hot water

According to sources, OMG 2 has been referred to the review committee to ensure that the film's language and sequences do not cause the same difficulties as Prabhas' Adipurush did with its cringe dialogues.

Also Read: Asur to Farzi: 2023's Top 7 OTT releases so far

Because the film deals with topics such as God, religion, and faith, the Censor Board has taken "preemptive measures" to avert a response similar to what Adipurush experienced. Furthermore, future films about God or religion will be reviewed and amended. According to reports, the sensor board has declined to certify OMG. It is exercising extreme caution after the enormous outcry against Adipurush faded because to the provocative and pedestrian modern-day vocabulary used for Gods, according to Aaj Tak.

According to a source, the film has been sent to the review committee' so that people's upset sentiments from Adipurush are not repeated with OMG 2.

In OMG 2, Akshay plays Lord Shiva. According to an ETimes story, the Examining Committee has requested that the picture be sent to the Revision Committee once it has been screened for certification. The Central Board of Certification (CBFC), according to the report, has not yet issued a show cause notice to the film's producer.

What have the producers of the film said?

According to a source from the film's production team, there is no problem with the film and the producers have not been told of any problems with the certification procedure. According to the source, "there is no issue yet." The censor board is in session."

Also Read: 5 Popular Comics to Film Adaptations in Hollywood

OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil in prominent roles. The satirical comedic drama is a follow-up to the popular 2012 film of the same name. On August 11, it will also compete with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.