Asur to Farzi: 2023's Top 7 OTT releases so far

Entertainment
We are already halfway through 2023, and this year has seen some great OTT releases, both movies and web series.
This web series on JIO Cinema is a unique mix of supernatural, myth and science, the Web series sees a serial killer takes things to a whole new level.
The Manoj Bajpayee-courtroom drama on ZEE5, based on a real story, is the first-ever movie to be released in theatres due to audience demand after the OTT release.
This movie on ZEE5 tells the story of a crime reporter (Yami Gautam), who investigates the sudden disappearance of a theatre activist (Tushar Pandey).
This first season hit SonyLIV series, starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, reveals what led to India's decision to become a nuclear power this season.
Hansal Mehta directed Netflix series sees the shocking murder of a journalist that thrusts a crime reporter into the nexus of police, media and the Mumbai underworld.
Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur return with the second part of this thrilling Disney+Hostar series, which involves arms deal, revenge, lust and a lot more.
Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon starrer, this web series on Prime Video is about counterfeit currency and it is full of humour.