The Jakob Manz-Karthik Mani Project will host free concerts in Bengaluru and New Delhi to celebrate 75 years of India-Germany diplomatic relations, blending contemporary German jazz with traditional Carnatic music and Konnakol vocals.

Indo-German Musical Collaboration Celebrating 75 Years of Diplomacy

Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between Germany and India, the Jakob Manz-Karthik Mani Project will bring together six musicians from both countries for a series of performances in Bengaluru and New Delhi from December 17 to 19, according to a press release. The project will bring together contemporary German jazz and Carnatic musical traditions, offering audiences an opportunity to experience intercultural musical collaboration.

The programme will feature two free public concerts and a music workshop in Bengaluru. According to the press release, the first concert will be held on December 17 at 7 pm at Sabha in Bengaluru, while the second performance is scheduled for December 19 at 4 pm at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, in New Delhi. A public music workshop featuring Jakob Manz and Karthik Mani will also be organised on December 17 at 11 am at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Bengaluru. Admission to the concerts and workshop will be free, with advance registration required.

Dr. Jasper Wieck, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India, said the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries provides an opportunity to celebrate their longstanding ties and look ahead to the future. “Culture, and music in particular, brings people together, fosters mutual understanding and opens up new perspectives. The Jakob Manz – Karthik Mani Project is a meaningful example of this kind of exchange,” he said. He further said that bringing contemporary jazz into dialogue with South Indian musical traditions demonstrates how new and exciting forms of expression can emerge when different cultural influences meet.

Following a performance at Berlin's Young Euro Classic festival in August 2026, the ensemble will present a programme specially conceived for Indian audiences. The musical programme will explore the interplay between jazz improvisation, Carnatic music and Konnakol, the art of creating intricate rhythmic patterns using the voice. The concerts will unfold in two parts, with each trio first showcasing its distinct musical identity, followed by all six musicians coming together for an improvised musical dialogue.

The German contingent comprises Jakob Manz, an acclaimed alto saxophonist who was the youngest-ever Artist-in-Residence at Frankfurt's Alte Oper for the 2025/2026 season; guitarist Max Löbner, a former member of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra of Germany; and trombonist Philipp Hayduk, who has performed with ensembles including the WDR Big Band. Representing India are percussionist and Konnakol artist Karthik Mani, whose collaborations include Grammy Award-winning artists Shankar Mahadevan, Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej; vocalist Bhumika L. Madhusudan, who has performed in more than 800 concerts and sings in over ten languages; and Carnatic violinist S. Janardhan, an A-Grade artist with All India Radio.

The project is funded by the German Federal Foreign Office and is being organised as part of the celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany (1951-2026). The initiative is supported by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in New Delhi, the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bengaluru, the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and other cultural institutions and partners. It is being organised in cooperation with the Young Euro Classic International Youth Orchestra Festival Berlin and produced by Dr. Gabriele Minz Internationale Kulturprojekte GmbH.