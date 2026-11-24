West Bengal's Chief Minister has initiated talks with film industry stakeholders to address screening and infrastructure issues, proposing a new committee to foster collaboration and support the future growth of Bengali cinema.

West Bengal CM Meets Industry Leaders to Address Cinema Sector Challenges

From prime-time screenings to cinema hall infrastructure, the West Bengal government has signalled a broader push to address the long-standing concerns of the Bengali film industry, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari proposing a committee to bring filmmakers, producers and exhibitors together to work out solutions. West Bengal CM on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of the Bengali film industry at Nabanna to discuss issues concerning the screening of Bengali films, prime-time slots, cinema halls and infrastructure development.

The meeting was attended by directors, actors, producers, distributors and representatives of single-screen and multiplex cinema hall owners. Discussions also covered preparations for the upcoming Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) and other concerns facing the Bengali film industry. Speaking after the meeting, actor and producer Arijit Dutta said the Chief Minister had proposed forming a committee to examine the concerns of both sides and work towards a solution.

He said an earlier government notification had been issued without adequately considering the concerns of both parties, but the present committee would look into the problems faced by filmmakers as well as exhibitors before arriving at a decision. Actor and politician Rupa Ganguly said several issues concerning Bengali cinema had been discussed and that the Chief Minister had also given approval for the development of additional auditoriums, with financial approval in place.

Producer Sreekant Meheta said the meeting had given the industry hope that its long-standing concerns could be resolved if the government and industry stakeholders worked together. BJP MLA Rudranil Ghosh said the meeting had also focused on ensuring that Bengali films received prime-time screening opportunities and were not suddenly removed from cinema halls.