Olivia Rodrigo made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, joking about her early career with Jake Paul. She performed a parody of her hit song 'Drivers License' about getting her real ID at the DMV and discussed her upcoming album.

Singer-actor Olivia Rodrigo made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where she recalled working with Jake Paul and performed a parody of her hit song 'Drivers License', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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Hosting Debut: Monologue Mocks Jake Paul, DMV

During her monologue, Rodrigo called hosting the show "a dream" and joked about growing up watching it. She also named current cast members Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson and Chloe Fineman as her favourites. "Mine is Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson and Chloe Fineman," she said, who are all notably current cast members on the show. "And they all came back this week just to cheer me on. How sweet!"

Reflecting on her early career, Rodrigo spoke about starring in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, where she worked with Paul. "We had an incredible cast, which included acting legend Jake Paul," she joked, adding that they would often discuss their futures. She humorously referenced Paul's 2024 boxing match against Mike Tyson, saying, "I'd say I really wanna create music that explores the complexities of girls my age, and he'd say, 'one day I really wanna beat up old guys on Netflix.' And we both did it, hooray!," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"You know, a lot has changed for me since my first single 'Drivers License,' which was about the biggest event in my life when I was a teenager. And now that I'm older, I decided to write a new song about the most recent big event in my adult life, and I really hope it speaks to you," she said before beginning the parody of the 2021 track. "I got my real ID last week, showed up at the DMV. I sat there waiting 14 hours, with 9 forms to prove it's me," Rodrigo sang.

Rodrigo ended her monologue with a parody of Drivers License, singing about getting her "real ID" and joking about long waiting hours at the DMV.

First Time as Host and Musical Guest

The episode also featured appearances in the cold open by Aziz Ansari and Colin Jost, portraying political figures in a satirical segment. Rodrigo's appearance marked her third time on Saturday Night Live, but her first as both host and musical guest. She previously appeared on the show in 2021 and 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

New Album and Future SNL Lineup Announced

The singer is preparing for the release of her third studio album, You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, set to release on June 12. She recently dropped the lead single Drop Dead, which has topped charts, marking another milestone in her career.

The show also announced upcoming hosts, with Matt Damon and Will Ferrell set to host future episodes, alongside musical guests including Noah Kahan and Paul McCartney. (ANI)