Former MP Priya Dutt took to social media to pen a tribute to her mother, Nargis, on her death anniversary. She described the legendary actress as her 'inspiration' and a 'loving force' who taught her life's most important values.

Former Lok Sabha member and the daughter of actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis on Sunday took to her social media to pen a tribute to her legendary mother. In a nod to her mother, whom she described as her "inspiration", Priya Dutt wrote, "Remembering my mother who taught me life's most important values. Her compassion, courage and selflessness weren't just qualities, they were a way of life she passed on to us. Mum showed me what it means to lead with heart and live with dignity." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Dutt Roncon (@priyadutt)

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Priya also mentioned how she finds her mother's "loving force" guiding her life. "Forty-five years have passed since she left us, but her light has always been the loving force guiding my way. My greatest inspiration, always," she added. Along with her post, Priya Dutt also shared a picture of Nargis and added, "My Mother, My Inspiration."

A Look Back at Nargis's Life and Career

Born on June 1, 1929, Nargis is widely known as one of the finest performers of all time, having acted in a variety of genres ranging from comedy to drama. She began her film career as a leading lady in the early 1940s and continued to perform until 1967. She made her final appearance in the psychological thriller film 'Raat Aur Din. 'She made her screen debut in a minor role at the age of five with Talash-E-Haq (1935), but her acting career actually began with the film Tamanna (1942).

In the early '80s, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and she died on May 3, 1981. Nargis and actor Sunil Dutt reportedly fell in love with each other while working on the 1957 film 'Mother India'. The couple who got married on March 11, 1958 went on to have three children, Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt. (ANI)