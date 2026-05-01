Olivia Rodrigo has announced 'The Unraveled Tour,' a huge 65-date global tour across North America, Europe, and the UK. Kicking off in September, the tour is promoted by Live Nation and will feature various opening acts on select dates.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo has announced dates for 'The Unraveled Tour,' a huge 65-date run across North America, Europe, and the UK, reported Variety. Promoted by Live Nation, the global tour kicks off Friday, September 25, in Hartford, CT, at PeoplesBank Arena and features multi-night plays in cities around the world, including Washington, DC, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Vancouver, Oakland, Las Vegas, Stockholm, Paris, Milan, and more. Opening acts include Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice will join Olivia on select dates. The singer shared the tour dates on her Instagram handle.

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THE UNRAVELED TOUR 2026/2027 DATES

September 25 -- Hartford, CT

September 26 -- Hartford, CT

September 29 -- Pittsburgh, PA

September 30 -- Pittsburgh, PA

October 3 -- Washington, DC

October 4 -- Washington, DC

October 7 -- Charlotte, NC

October 8 -- Charlotte, NC

October 11 -- Chicago, IL

October 12 -- Chicago, IL

October 15 -- Boston, MA

October 17 -- Boston, MA

October 21 -- Montreal, QC

October 22 -- Montreal, QC

October 26 -- Toronto, ON

October 27 -- Toronto, ON

October 29 -- Columbus, OH

October 30 -- Columbus, OH

November 7 -- Philadelphia, PA

November 8 -- Philadelphia, PA

November 11 -- Atlanta, GA

November 12 -- Atlanta, GA

November 15 -- Orlando, FL

November 16 -- Orlando, FL

November 19 -- Sunrise, FL

November 20 -- Sunrise, FL

November 23 -- Nashville, TN

November 24 -- Nashville, TN

December 1 -- Vancouver, BC

December 2 -- Vancouver, BC

December 7 -- Seattle, WA

December 8 -- Seattle, WA

December 11 -- Oakland, CA

December 12 -- Oakland, CA

December 15 -- Sacramento, CA

December 16 -- Sacramento, CA

December 19 -- Las Vegas, NV

December 20 -- Las Vegas, NV

January 12 -- Los Angeles, CA

January 13 -- Los Angeles, CA

January 16 -- Los Angeles, CA

January 17 -- Los Angeles, CA

February 11 -- Brooklyn, NY

February 12 -- Brooklyn, NY

February 15 -- Brooklyn, NY

February 16 -- Brooklyn, NY

March 19 -- Stockholm, Sweden

March 20 -- Stockholm, Sweden

March 23 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 24 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

April 1 -- Munich, Germany

April 2 -- Munich, Germany

April 5 -- London, UK

April 6 -- London, UK

April 8 -- London, UK

April 9 -- London, UK

April 23 -- Paris, France

April 27 -- Milan, Italy

April 28 -- Milan, Italy

May 1 -- Barcelona, Spain

May 2 -- Barcelona, Spain

Upcoming TV Appearances

Meanwhile, Rodrigo is set to appear on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' today and will make her hosting debut with double duty on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend on May 2. (ANI)