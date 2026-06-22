Olivia Rodrigo has announced her first-ever Daisy Chain Fields Festival in Irvine, CA, on August 29. The event boasts an all-female lineup including Mitski, Chappell Roan, and Stevie Nicks, with 100% of net proceeds aiding women's charities.

Olivia Rodrigo Announces All-Female Daisy Chain Fields Festival

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival, taking place at Irvine, CA's Great Park on August 29 and touting an all-female lineup. The festival will feature performances from Rodrigo alongside Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye, Mitski, the Breeders, Die Spitz, Bikini Kill, Eli, Garbage, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri and Not for Radio. Daisy Chain Fields will also feature special guests Karen O, Stevie Nicks and Sarah McLachlan.

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A Dream Come True

Olivia Rodrigo shared the news on her Instagram handle, writing, "Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all. I've had a dream of doing this festival for years, and I am so ecstatic it's finally coming true!! Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 per cent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls." She added, "The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends," she continued. "I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I'm hopeful this festival will be just that. I absolutely cannot wait to scream and dance and sing with you guys on August 29th!!!!" https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ5UZEWBWlv/?

Charitable Partnerships

According to the outlet, some of the organisations that the festival is partnering with include Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Centre for Reproductive Rights, FreeForm, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Centre for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women's Law Centre, and Planned Parenthood.

Presale Access and Recent Success

Fans can sign up for presale access at the festival's website. Rodrigo is currently riding high off the success of her third album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," which bowed atop the Billboard 200 and became her third consecutive record to top the tally. (ANI)