Actress Olivia Cooke has confirmed that the hit series Slow Horses will conclude with its eighth season. Cooke, who plays Sid Baker, expressed her sadness regarding the show's end and detailed the contract issues that affected her return.

Olivia Cooke Confirms Slow Horses Will Conclude With Eighth Season

Los Angeles [US], November 16 (ANI): 'Slow Horses' is coming to an end with the eighth season. Recently, actress Olivia Cooke told The Times that the eighth season will be the show’s last, as per Variety. “I am shooting the last season!” she said, before adding, “Never say never!” Cooke continues: “But I think that’s what we’ve been told and it definitely feels like we are ending. We’re all melancholy, distracted. Yesterday, I got in the make-up chair and cried. The show’s been a shining light and I’ve told my partner I need two weeks to get over it. I’m going to be depressed.”

Cooke first appeared as Sid Baker in the show’s debut season, with her character seemingly killed off. However, she made a surprise return in Season 6, revealing that Sid was still alive in the show’s universe. Speaking to The Times, the actress said she was not surprised by her comeback, as the makers had been checking her availability over the years and the two sides had remained in touch. “It was like I’d never left,” she said. Olivia Cooke said her HBO deal for 'House of the Dragon' led to scheduling and legal complications around her return to Apple TV+'s Slow Horses. “There was something in my contract for ‘House of the Dragon’ which said I was not allowed to do a long-running series for an opposing streamer, so we had to smooth that out,” she said, noting lawyers got involved. “I sent texts saying, ‘Help!’”

“Slow Horses” was renewed by Apple for Season 8 back in September ahead of the premiere of Season 6. The six-episode Season 8 is adapted from “Clown Town,” the ninth book in Mick Herron’s “Slough House” series, and will see “Jackson Lamb and Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) face off in their most explosive confrontation yet,” according to its synopsis. “When a botched attempt to blackmail the Park puts Taverner on the offensive, it is up to Lamb to unravel one of MI5’s darkest secrets and put an end to it once and for all.” (ANI)