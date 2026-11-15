The 57th International Film Festival of India in Goa unveils a star-studded selection featuring 45 total films, including Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, set to run from November 20 to 28 under the theme 'Stories Without Borders'.

IFFI 57 Gears Up for Star-Studded Showcase

The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa is preparing for a major showcase of Indian cinema, featuring highly anticipated titles like 'Dhurandhar' and 'Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1'. The festival's annual survey will present 25 features and 20 non-features, including a diverse range of regional languages.

The Mainstream Cinema category includes major titles such as 'Baapya', 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', and 'Deool Band 2'. Jury chair Madhur Bhandarkar and his team selected these entries from hundreds of submissions, highlighting the depth and variety of current Indian filmmaking.