Mumbai's iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link is illuminated ahead of Prince William and Princess Catherine's visit to India. The royal couple will attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards, focusing on environmental issues, innovation, and youth leadership.

Mumbai Lights Up for Royal Visit

Mumbai’s iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link has been illuminated ahead of the arrival of Prince William and Princess Catherine, who are set to visit India from November 16 as part of their three-day visit centred around the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was seen all lit up on Sunday evening as part of the city's preparations to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales.

During their visit, Prince William and Princess Catherine are expected to take part in several engagements focusing on environmental protection, innovation and youth leadership. They will also learn about India’s work in areas such as sustainable transport, clean energy and responsible manufacturing. The visit will also focus on the long-standing ties between India and the United Kingdom, with engagements around cricket, fashion and cinema. The Prince and Princess of Wales will later travel to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William to support new ideas and solutions to major environmental problems, including climate change, air pollution, waste, ocean conservation and the loss of biodiversity. Every year, five winners are selected, with each receiving £1 million to support their work. India has produced more winners and finalists of the Earthshot Prize than any other country. The visit also marks Kate’s first appearance at the Earthshot Prize since 2022, when the ceremony was held in Boston, United States. The couple’s return to India comes nearly a decade after their previous joint visit to the country in 2016, when they also travelled to Bhutan. Meanwhile, the three-day programme will see the royal couple participate in engagements celebrating innovation, sustainability and youth leadership, while highlighting the longstanding connections between the United Kingdom and India.