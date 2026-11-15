The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in India for a three-day visit, starting in Mumbai to host the 2026 Earthshot Prize. They will discuss climate action and sustainability before meeting Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi.

Prince and Princess of Wales Arrive in Mumbai for Earthshot Prize

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to arrive in India on Monday for a three-day visit, during which they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. According to the British High Commission, Prince William and Princess Kate will begin their visit in Mumbai, where they will attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony. The royal couple will take part in several engagements focused on climate action, sustainability, innovation and youth leadership.

This will be their second official visit to India. Their previous joint visit took place in 2016, when they travelled to India and Bhutan. During their stay in Mumbai, the Prince and Princess of Wales will learn about India’s work in areas such as sustainable transport, clean energy, responsible manufacturing and environmental protection. Their programme will also focus on the cultural ties between India and the UK, including cricket, fashion and cinema. The couple will later travel to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking ahead of the royal visit, Acting British High Commissioner to India Ben Mellor said the visit would provide an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. “I am delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales back to India. When our Prime Ministers met in Mumbai last year, they spoke of building a modern partnership focused on the future. That ambition is increasingly delivering real results through our shared Vision 2035 and growing cooperation across technology, investment, clean energy, education and security. The future of the UK-India partnership will not be shaped by our governments alone, it will be shaped by our people and this visit is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those deep personal connections between our countries,” he said, as per a release.

Harjinder Kang, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for West India, also spoke about the timing of the visit, which comes after the UK and India signed a Free Trade Agreement. “Their Royal Highnesses are coming to India at an incredibly exciting moment in the UK-India partnership with the entry into force of our landmark Free Trade Agreement. There are massive opportunities to turn climate action into economic opportunity and deliver long-term growth, with our partnership increasingly focused on practical solutions that support businesses while protecting our planet. I can think of no better place to showcase that than in Mumbai, with the city’s remarkable ability to innovate and scale,” he said.

The 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, founded by Prince William, will be held in Mumbai. The award recognises efforts to find solutions to major environmental problems, including climate change, air pollution, waste, ocean conservation and the loss of biodiversity. Every year, five winners are selected, with each receiving £1 million to support their work. India has produced more Earthshot Prize winners and finalists than any other country. This year’s ceremony is expected to be the biggest edition of the event so far, with around 5,000 people, including world leaders, scientists, business leaders, young people and environmental experts, expected to attend. The visit will also mark Princess Kate’s return to the Earthshot Prize ceremony for the first time since 2022, when the event was held in Boston, United States.