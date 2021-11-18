Official MV released of the Global sensational song "Are You Okay?"

Many countries around the world have been playing the song 'Are You Ok?' on TikTok network to the surprise of millions.

Miss Ton Chanseyma is Cambodia's top singer and her song "Are You Ok?" Which is Famous on TikTok is also officially released M / V today, which features melodies and lyrics By Cambodian real estate tycoon Leng Navatra, who owns the GALAXY NAVATRA song production, written in English by Heng Long and composed by TEMPO TRIS, directed by Rawyer - Juedy - Run Sokheng.

Many countries around the world have been playing the song "Are You Ok?" On the TikTok network to the surprise of millions. The song is originally from Cambodia and is sung by Miss Ton Chanseyma in GALAXY NAVATRA Production. This song was written by the owner of the production that is rocking in the world, and today the song is also officially released as an MV, you can watch the full song at the link below: https://youtu.be/kaIZnQrgASU

Disclaimer: This is a featured content

