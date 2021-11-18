  • Facebook
    Official MV released of the Global sensational song "Are You Okay?"

    Many countries around the world have been playing the song 'Are You Ok?' on TikTok network to the surprise of millions.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Nov 18, 2021, 5:27 PM IST
    Miss Ton Chanseyma is Cambodia's top singer and her song "Are You Ok?" Which is Famous on TikTok is also officially released M / V today, which features melodies and lyrics By Cambodian real estate tycoon Leng Navatra, who owns the GALAXY NAVATRA song production, written in English by Heng Long and composed by TEMPO TRIS, directed by Rawyer - Juedy - Run Sokheng.

    In Tik Tok, People found a song called "Are You Ok?" Is rocking with a lot of participation from big countries around the world, which can be said to be the first song that Cambodia has such a global popularity, and this song is a song of GALAXY NAVATRA Production sung by Miss Ton Chanseyma, the top young singer in Cambodia. 

    Many countries around the world have been playing the song "Are You Ok?" On the TikTok network to the surprise of millions. The song is originally from Cambodia and is sung by Miss Ton Chanseyma in GALAXY NAVATRA Production. This song was written by the owner of the production that is rocking in the world, and today the song is also officially released as an MV, you can watch the full song at the link below: https://youtu.be/kaIZnQrgASU

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2021, 5:27 PM IST
