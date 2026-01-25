Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar has passed away in Bhubaneswar. His death was confirmed by Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi. Political leaders, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, have mourned his passing as an 'irreparable loss'.

Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar has passed away, confirmed Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in an official X post. Extending his condolences on social media, the Odisha CM wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned vocalist and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music, cinema, and culture. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti."

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ଓ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଅଭିଜିତ ମଜୁମଦାରଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ । ତାଙ୍କର ବିୟୋଗ ଆମ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ, ସିନେମା ଓ ସଂସ୍କୃତି ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଆତ୍ମାଙ୍କ ଶାନ୍ତି ପାଇଁ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା… pic.twitter.com/MjXdB9nPUi — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) January 25, 2026

Tributes Pour In

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also condoled the passing of the artist and added, "Hearing the news of the demise of Abhijit Majumdar, the renowned music director and singer of Odisha, I am deeply saddened and heartbroken. Through his unique musical style, he had, over many decades, carved out a special place in the hearts of Odia listeners. His untimely departure is an irreparable loss for the Odia art world. While praying for the eternal peace of his soul, I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti."

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ତଥା କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ଅଭିଜିତ୍‍ ମଜୁମଦାରଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ନିଜର ନିଆରା ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଶୈଳୀ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ସେ ଦୀର୍ଘ ଦଶନ୍ଧି ଧରି ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଶ୍ରୋତାଙ୍କ ମନରେ ଏକ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ସ୍ଥାନ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଥିଲେ । ତାଙ୍କର ଅକାଳ ବିୟୋଗ ଓଡ଼ିଆ କଳା ଜଗତ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି । ଅମର… — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 25, 2026

Condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the music fraternity as well as the political sphere, offering homage to Abhijit Majumdar's journey. Fans also expressed shock over the shocking news. Odisha MP and BJP's National Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda, in an emotional tribute, described the tragic news as the "end of an era". "The end of an era in the Odia music world. Hearing the news of the untimely demise of Shri Abhijit Majumdar, Odisha's renowned and popular music director and singer, has left me deeply saddened. His passing is an irreplaceable loss for the Odia music world. While praying for the departed soul's eternal peace, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members," he wrote.

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସଙ୍ଗୀତଜଗତରେ ଏକ ଯୁଗର ଅବସାନ । ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସୁନାମଧନ୍ୟ ଓ ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ତଥା କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ଅଭିଜିତ ମଜୁମଦାରଙ୍କ ଅକାଳ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ । ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସଙ୍ଗୀତଜଗତ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି । ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର… pic.twitter.com/qyDXRpKtPX — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) January 25, 2026

An Illustrious Career

A renowned music composer in Odia cinema, Abhijit Majumdar, has been a defining figure in the state's music industry for several decades. His soulful compositions across Odia films and albums amassed a major fanbase in the state. (ANI)