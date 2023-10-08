Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nushrratt Bharuccha returns home from Israel, looks totally shaken and distraught (Watch)

    Nushrratt Bharuccha was in Israel for the Haifa International Film Festival after Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist militant group, attacked the country on Saturday.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally arrived in Mumbai from Israel. She was spotted at the airport and looked scared and distraught. Israel is currently under war after Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist militant group, attacked the country on Saturday. The 38-year-old actress was stuck in the war-torn country. After Saturday afternoon, the actress was unable to reach her team, but she reunited with them on Sunday morning and notified them of her return. Despite being unharmed, Nushrratt appeared to be deeply impacted by the events of Saturday.

    Nushrratt was besieged by paparazzi and cameras as she exited the international airport in Mumbai. The actress struggled to leave, asking everyone to let her go home. Nushrratt could be seen fighting back tears and looked shaken and distraught. 

    Watch the video

    The actress was in Israel for the Haifa International Film Festival. 

    While arriving at the airport, the actress was seen in a pink sweatshirt and lower. She looked terrified and did not speak to the paparazzi and requested them to move as she wanted to go home. 

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
