Nushrratt Bharuccha visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, offering prayers and attending the Bhasma Aarti. Calling it a profound spiritual experience, she joined devotees at the revered Jyotirlinga shrine ahead of her film release on Sept 5.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva.

After offering prayers, Nushrratt spoke to ANI and shared her experience of visiting the temple and taking part in the Bhasma Aarti. She said, "I can't describe my experience in words...Devotees in large numbers come to offer prayers at the Mahalakeshwar Temple...One can only describe this feeling by offering prayers at the temple...I am feeling very good..."







The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The Bhasma Aarti is one of the most revered rituals here at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, which is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

Devotees from across the country visit the temple to witness this divine ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti brings blessings and fulfilment of wishes.

On the work front, Nushrratt is known for her roles in 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Chhorii', among others. Recently, she announced her next film, reuniting with her 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' director, Luv Ranjan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nushrratt shared her first-look poster from the film titled 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.'The actress has been introduced as an Indian married woman who is "pyaar mein bholi...gusse mein bandook ki goli". Dressed in a simple saree, Nushrratt could be seen sporting a mangalsutra, a few bangles, and a tied-up hairdo.

Written and directed by G Ashok, 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa' is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films. The music has been composed by Oscar-winning AR Rahman. The film will be released in theatres on September 5. (ANI)



Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.

