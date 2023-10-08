Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nushrratt Bharuccha in Israel: Actress spotted singing with Tsahi Halevi before Hamas attack (WATCH)

    Nushrratt Bharuccha is stranded in Israel. The actress' team is unable to connect with her since Saturday. Nushrratt was in Israel for the Haifa International Film Festival.

    Nushrratt Bharuccha in Israel: Actress spotted singing with Tsahi Halevi before Hamas attack (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    After the Hamas terror strike, Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is stuck in Israel. The actress was in Israel for the Haifa International Film Festival, which included her film Akelli. Her team has been unable to contact her since Saturday, but Israeli government sources told CNN News18 that Nushrratt had arrived at the airport but has missed her departure owing to the commotion. While everyone waits for Nushrratt's response, a video of her from the film festival has gone viral. Nushrratt was seen singing with Iraeli singer Tsahi Halevi in the video.

    Nushratt was spotted performing Amitabh Bachchan's Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan from the 1981 film Yaarana. Tsahi Halevi accompanied her. The two sung the song jointly while the audience applauded. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Tsahi Halevi were spotted posing together in another picture.

    Akelli starred Nushratt Bharuccha as the lead, with Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous also playing important parts. In India, the film was released earlier this year.

    Meanwhile, Nushrratt was stuck in Israel as Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel at daybreak on Saturday on the Jewish high festival of Simchat Torah, combining gunmen breaching security barriers with a volley of missiles fired from Gaza. Following the incident, Israel and Palestine declared war on one other. Since the assaults, approximately 500 people have perished, according to reports.

    PM Benjamin Netanyahu in a video statement, said Israel "was at war" and said Hamas would "pay a price" for launching an attack on Israel. 

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RDX star Shane Nigam to feature next in comedy entertainer rkn

    RDX star Shane Nigam to feature next in comedy entertainer

    Israel Palestine War Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel team unable to reach her

    Israel-Palestine War: Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel; team unable to reach her

    Tejas Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut is on a mission, a mission to attack (WATCH) RBA

    Tejas Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut is on a mission, a mission to attack (WATCH)

    Singham 3:Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Rohit Shetty directorial? Here's what we know DPK

    Singham 3:Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Rohit Shetty directorial? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vichitra's remarks spark heated clash with Jovika Vijaykumar; mother offers support SHG EAI

    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vichitra's remarks spark heated clash with Jovika Vijaykumar; mother offers support

    Recent Stories

    Here is how you can book your Delhi Metro ticket via WhatsApp check step by step details gcw

    Here's how you can book your Delhi Metro ticket via WhatsApp

    Kerala: Youth arrested for molesting minor girl in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Youth arrested for molesting minor girl in Idukki

    Boxer MC Mary Kom may be inducted in Territorial Army: Sources

    Boxer MC Mary Kom may be inducted in Territorial Army: Sources

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-620 October 08 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-620 October 08 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Israel Palestine War: Why was Nushrratt Bharuccha in Israel? RBA

    Israel-Palestine War: Why was Nushrratt Bharuccha in Israel?

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon