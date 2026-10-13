Nushrratt Bharuccha, recovering in hospital from a spinal fracture sustained in Bali, shared a video of herself watching 'Gerua'. She said the SRK-Kajol song brought a smile to her face and that she is healing slowly but dreaming endlessly.

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who suffered a spinal fracture during her trip to Bali, has shared a glimpse of her recovery from the hospital. In a post that the actress shared on her Instagram Story, she is seen smiling and watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s popular song ‘Gerua’ from the film ‘Dilwale’.

A Smile Amidst Recovery

The video shows Nushrratt sitting on her hospital bed as medical staff helped her with a meal. Despite the injury and the treatment, the actor appeared to be in good spirits as she interacted with the nurses around her. She also added a caption that read, "And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face. A reminder, things get better... little by little.. they always do.Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly..."

The clip also showed ‘Gerua’, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, playing on the television in her hospital room. The song, composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra, is from the 2015 film ‘Dilwale’.

Injury Details and Recovery Plan

Nushrratt suffered a spinal fracture while in Bali and is currently recovering after undergoing surgery. Following the injury, her team had shared an update about her condition and said that arrangements were being made to bring her back to Mumbai by air ambulance for further treatment.

In a statement, her team said that her health was the immediate priority and that she would undergo surgery after returning to Mumbai. “At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery,” the statement read.

Her team had also said that the injury and surgery would require her to take time off to rest and recover. Her work commitments over the following weeks were expected to be affected. The team also requested privacy for the actor as she focused on her health.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Nushrratt was last seen in ‘Ufff Yeh Siyapaa’, directed by G. Ashok and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films. (ANI)