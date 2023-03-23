Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas turn Disney characters; check out their cute video (WATCH)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are gorgeous and consistently set relationship goals. Their sentimental posts stun their followers, who frequently demand to see their images and videos together.

We recently released a video of PeeCee dancing and singing at Nick's concert and clapping for him from the audience. But today, the American singer uploaded a charming video of the pair channelling their inner Disney characters, and we bet you can't stop staring at them.

Also Read: 'Almost subservient to Sara...' Fans bash Vikrant Massey for seeking her 'validation'

Nick Jonas released a beautiful video of the lovebirds lounging on their couch on his Instagram account. Nick may be seen in the video lying on his couch next to Priyanka Chopra. He's wearing a black top and is attempting to capture a selfie video with a filter on. Nick appears charming as his face transforms into a cartoon character, and when he turns his camera to the actress, her face transforms as well. Nick also addressed the actress as 'love' in this video.

Recently, the actress admitted that she sobbed to her husband, Nick Jonas, over being body shamed because she was "not sample-sized" before a recent event. Priyanka told how she was 'hurt' after receiving a few remarks, despite being in the profession for over 10 years, and how she vented to her family.

Also Read: Coolie no 1... Porter find phone lost by Amitabh Bachchan's aide, hands it over to cops

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra is working on several fascinating projects. The teaser for her new film Love Again, in which she co-stars with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, was just published and has generated a lot of buzz. Citadel, her online programme, is also about to premiere. Aside from that, she is working on Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa, in which Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will play crucial roles.