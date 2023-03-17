Not Janhvi Kapoor-Sara or Ananaya Panday, Priyanka Chopra picks Alaya F as the next superstar in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra chooses Alaya F as the next Bollywood superstar. The Freddy actress says, "I'm going to be happy and dancing all day."

Alaya F is one of the finest Bollywood actresses of her generation, and she is not only talented, but also upbeat and dazzling. Alaya F's favourite actress and worldwide celebrity Priyanka Chopra recently commended her for being distinctive and noted that this young actress is one of Bollywood's emerging superstars.

Alaya took to social media to share a video of Priyanka Chopra being interviewed on which current Bollywood actor or actress she believes deserved to be the next Bollywood superstar.

Priyanka said " I really like Alaya. She is pooja bedi's daughter. I have told her when I met her. I think she is cool, has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. But I think, I don't know. We will find that in a few years”.

Expressing her gratitude, Alaya F took to her social media and wrote, “I can't even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I'm feeling!! When your most most most favourite actor picks you when asked who they think deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar, there is LITERALLY no better feeling in the world!!!

Thank you, thank you, thank you

@priyankachopra

Going to be smiling and dancing all day”

Alaya F, who has only been in the profession for three films, has wowed fans with her acting abilities and stylish sense. A shoutout from worldwide celebrity Priyanka Chopra is a genuinely extraordinary achievement for the actress.

Meanwhile, the actress was most recently seen in Nearly Pyaar opposite DJ Mohabbat and Freddy, where her performance was immensely praised. Apart from that, her next films include U-Turn, a biography of Srikanth Bolla, and a few unannounced projects.