Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not Janhvi Kapoor-Sara or Ananaya Panday, Priyanka Chopra picks Alaya F as the next superstar in Bollywood

    Priyanka Chopra chooses Alaya F as the next Bollywood superstar. The Freddy actress says, "I'm going to be happy and dancing all day."
     

    Not Janhvi Kapoor-Sara or Ananaya Panday, Priyanka Chopra picks Alaya F as the next superstar in Bollywood RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 8:31 AM IST

    Alaya F is one of the finest Bollywood actresses of her generation, and she is not only talented, but also upbeat and dazzling. Alaya F's favourite actress and worldwide celebrity Priyanka Chopra recently commended her for being distinctive and noted that this young actress is one of Bollywood's emerging superstars.

    Alaya took to social media to share a video of Priyanka Chopra being interviewed on which current Bollywood actor or actress she believes deserved to be the next Bollywood superstar.

    Priyanka said " I really like Alaya. She is pooja bedi's daughter. I have told her when I met her. I think she is cool, has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. But I think, I don't know. We will find that in a few years”.

    Expressing her gratitude, Alaya F took to her social media and wrote, “I can't even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I'm feeling!! When your most most most favourite actor picks you when asked who they think deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar, there is LITERALLY no better feeling in the world!!!
    Thank you, thank you, thank you
    @priyankachopra
    Going to be smiling and dancing all day”

    Not Janhvi Kapoor-Sara or Ananaya Panday, Priyanka Chopra picks Alaya F as the next superstar in Bollywood RBA

    Alaya F, who has only been in the profession for three films, has wowed fans with her acting abilities and stylish sense. A shoutout from worldwide celebrity Priyanka Chopra is a genuinely extraordinary achievement for the actress.

    Meanwhile, the actress was most recently seen in Nearly Pyaar opposite DJ Mohabbat and Freddy, where her performance was immensely praised. Apart from that, her next films include U-Turn, a biography of Srikanth Bolla, and a few unannounced projects.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 8:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shweta Bachchan's 49th birthday party: Vicky-Katrina to Kiara-Sidharth and many more attend (Video) RBA

    Shweta Bachchan's 49th birthday party: Vicky-Katrina to Kiara-Sidharth and many more attend (Video)

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details vma

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said vma

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details vma

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details

    Recent Stories

    Shweta Bachchan's 49th birthday party: Vicky-Katrina to Kiara-Sidharth and many more attend (Video) RBA

    Shweta Bachchan's 49th birthday party: Vicky-Katrina to Kiara-Sidharth and many more attend (Video)

    Zwigato Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh and others at movie screening RBA

    Zwigato: Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh and others at movie screening

    Here is how eating apples can be beneficial for your health daily vma

    Here is how eating apples can be beneficial for your health daily

    Love Mangoes? Here are benefits of having this delicious fruit in summers vma

    Love Mangoes? Here are benefits of having this delicious fruit in summers

    Numerology Prediction for March 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon