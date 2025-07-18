Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, now proud parents to a baby girl, have requested media privacy, asking for blessings instead of photos as they embrace this new chapter.

Star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who recently embarked on the chapter of parenthood, have made a heartfelt appeal to paps and media, urging them to respect their daughter's privacy.

In an Instagram post, the new parents in B-town wrote, "We're so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth."



On Wednesday morning, Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram and shared that they have been blessed with a daughter.

The happy dad and mom, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara's announcement post read, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH."The announcement post features pink heart-shaped balloons and also a pink star.

As soon as Sidharth and Kiara announced the birth of their child, members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and sent their heartfelt wishes to them.

"Congratss guyss," actor Parineeti Chopra commented.

"Besttttt congratulations," actor Ananya Panday commented.

Actor Neha Dhupia, who shares two children with Angad Bedi, also sent her heartiest congratulations to the new parents in the town."Welcome to the best hood ... PARENTHOOD Ki n Sid ... @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra," Neha commented.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Love you and badhai ho."Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has worked with Kiara in Good Newwz, penned a congratulatory wish for her on Instagram.

Her post read, "Congratulations to the lovely couple (Red heart emoji)... God bless your little angel (rainbow emoji)."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah.Kiara publicly revealed her baby bump for the first time at the Met Gala 2025.

For her first-time appearance at the Met Gala, Kiara opted for a custom couture creation by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Kiara brought an ethereal presence to the blue carpet, radiating grace, strength, and a glowing embrace of motherhood. (ANI)