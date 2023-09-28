No honeymoon for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha? Here's what we know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's honeymoon plans: The couple are different from others doing things their way. Unlike other newlyweds, the pair will not be taking a honeymoon.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding was nothing short of a fairy tale; everything about their wedding was just stunning. The pair arrived in Delhi after the spectacular shaadi, and her in-laws greeted the Bollywood actress warmly.

The newlyweds will stay for a few days to finish the post-wedding ceremonies; many intriguing wedding customs happen during this period as they are from a Punjabi family. The actress's fans are interested in the honeymoon location the newlyweds have chosen. A source close to the couple says that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha may not travel on a honeymoon and instead spend time with their family in Delhi.

According to an insider, "Parineeti and Raghav are two simple people; regardless of their professions, they are family people who like to spend as much time as possible with their loved ones."

As a result, they haven't planned an extravagant honeymoon and would rather spend time with their families, getting to know one other and the family. Furthermore, they will both return to work shortly and may not even hold a wedding celebration. What time Pari has left before she starts promoting Mission Raniganj, she wants to spend with her new family."However, it is not certain that they will not go on a honeymoon; they may plan a special vacation, but this has not been divulged.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding look decoded:

Regarding the newlyweds, Parineeti Chopra looked stunning as a bride, and her modest yet lovely bridal outfit won a million hearts, while Raghav Chadha was a handsome and joyful groom. Pari and Raghav appeared to be a couple made in paradise. Pari appears to be madly and completely in love with her husband Raghav, while the AAP politician considers himself fortunate to have her as his partner. They were just destined to be together, and the pair thanked everyone for their love and blessings in a lengthy statement that they published on their social media sites.