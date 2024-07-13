Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nita Ambani's heartwarming SURPRISE, mehndi features names of all Ambani family members

    Nita Ambani showcased a new take on the traditional Indian wedding custom of putting mehndi as she had her entire family's name written on her hand.

    Nita Ambani's heartwarming SURPRISE, mehndi features names of all Ambani family members RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was attended by people from across the globe. The groom's mother, Nita Ambani put a unique mehndi to adorn her hands and the gorgeous pattern included the names of her family members. Nita Ambani showcased a new take on the traditional Indian wedding custom of adding the name of one's spouse in mehndi. Nita's mehndi included the names of Anant and Radhika Merchant, her daughter Isha and husband Anand Piramal, and her son Akash and his wife Shloka Mehta and husband Mukesh Ambani. It also had her grand children's names.

    The video

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

    Nita Ambani's wedding outfit

    Nita Ambani arrived at the wedding site dressed in a stunning peach silk ghagra created by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She was carrying a traditional Raman Divo light. Raman Divo, a traditional Gujarati wedding ritual, is carried by the groom's mother.

    Post wedding ceremonies 

    Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani married at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Their 'Shubh Vivaah' will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav' (wedding celebration) on July 14. Another reception party will be hosted on July 15 in Mumbai.

    Guests for the wedding

    Many well-known figures attended, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ram Charan, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Jay Y. Lee, Executive Chairman of Samsung Electronics. Kim Kardashian increased the excitement for the occasion by releasing photos of her warm welcome at the Taj Colaba on Instagram. John Cena's attendance at the wedding demonstrated both his respect for Indian culture and his versatility as a global celebrity. His presence, along with those of other renowned guests, made Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding an unforgettable and star-studded occasion.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 3:45 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange wedding vows, promise to build home of dreams RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange wedding vows, promise to build home of dreams

    Did Bachchan's snub Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Viral video fuels speculation RKK

    Did Bachchans' snub Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Viral video fuels speculation

    WATCH Bigg Boss OTT 3 Armaan Malik gets romantic with Kritika Malik after the lights go off; viral video out RBA

    (WATCH) Armaan Malik gets romantic with Kritika Malik after the lights go off; viral video out

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner getting married for 3rd time? 68-year-old to marry boyfriend Corey Gamble RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner getting married for 3rd time? 68-year-old to marry boyfriend Corey Gamble

    Kim Kardashian, Khloe at Anant Ambani wedding: 'The Kardashians' fans will see Indian big-fat wedding, also parts of Mumbai RBA

    Kim Kardashian, Khloe at Anant Ambani wedding: 'The Kardashians' fans will see Indian big-fat wedding and more

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka to appeal CWMA order releasing water to Tamil Nadu, all-party meeting scheduled

    Karnataka to appeal CWMA order releasing water to Tamil Nadu, all-party meeting scheduled

    Gold investment in India: 7 ways to Invest in 2024 RBA EAI

    Gold investment in India: 7 ways to Invest in 2024

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange wedding vows, promise to build home of dreams RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange wedding vows, promise to build home of dreams

    Kerala: Worker goes missing while cleaning canal in Thiruvananthapuram; search underway anr

    Kerala: Worker goes missing while cleaning canal in Thiruvananthapuram; search underway

    Karnataka Gokarna to Murudeshwar-7 best beaches to visit during monsoon RBA EAI

    Karnataka: Gokarna to Murudeshwar-7 beaches to visit during monsoon

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon