Nita Ambani's heartwarming SURPRISE, mehndi features names of all Ambani family members

Nita Ambani showcased a new take on the traditional Indian wedding custom of putting mehndi as she had her entire family's name written on her hand.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was attended by people from across the globe. The groom's mother, Nita Ambani put a unique mehndi to adorn her hands and the gorgeous pattern included the names of her family members. Nita Ambani showcased a new take on the traditional Indian wedding custom of adding the name of one's spouse in mehndi. Nita's mehndi included the names of Anant and Radhika Merchant, her daughter Isha and husband Anand Piramal, and her son Akash and his wife Shloka Mehta and husband Mukesh Ambani. It also had her grand children's names.

The video

Nita Ambani's wedding outfit

Nita Ambani arrived at the wedding site dressed in a stunning peach silk ghagra created by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She was carrying a traditional Raman Divo light. Raman Divo, a traditional Gujarati wedding ritual, is carried by the groom's mother.

Post wedding ceremonies

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani married at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Their 'Shubh Vivaah' will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav' (wedding celebration) on July 14. Another reception party will be hosted on July 15 in Mumbai.

Guests for the wedding

Many well-known figures attended, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ram Charan, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Jay Y. Lee, Executive Chairman of Samsung Electronics. Kim Kardashian increased the excitement for the occasion by releasing photos of her warm welcome at the Taj Colaba on Instagram. John Cena's attendance at the wedding demonstrated both his respect for Indian culture and his versatility as a global celebrity. His presence, along with those of other renowned guests, made Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding an unforgettable and star-studded occasion.

