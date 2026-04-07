Raakaasaa team members including producer Niharika Konidela and actor Sangeeth Shobhan visited the Tirumala temple. Earlier, actors Shriya Saran and Jeetendra also offered prayers. Singer Mano and Padma Shri awardee K.N. Ganesh were also seen.

Raakaasaa movie producer-actor Niharika Konidela, actors Sangeeth Shobhan, Nayan Sarika, and Getup Srinu visited Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Tirupati district. Singer and actor Mano also offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara. Padma Shri awardee K.N. Ganesh was among the devotees who sought divine blessings at the temple, highlighting the continued devotion of celebrities to the sacred hill shrine.

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Earlier Celebrity Visits

Earlier, on April 3, actor Shriya Saran visited the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, offering prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in a traditional and spiritual appearance. The actor was seen dressed in an elegant Kalamkari silk saree, reflecting a classic Indian aesthetic as she participated in the temple rituals. The visit took place at the revered Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Tirupati district, one of the most prominent pilgrimage sites in the country. Shriya Saran kept her appearance simple and graceful during the darshan.

On the same day, Indian actor and producer Jeetendra Madnani also offered prayers at the temple. He was spotted in a white kurta set paired with sunglasses, maintaining a composed and understated look during his visit.

About the Sacred Shrine

Located atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple is one of the most revered Hindu shrines in the country. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also widely known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across India and around the world every year.

The shrine has also seen several celebrity visits in recent days. (ANI)