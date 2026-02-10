Singer-actor Nick Jonas will star in and produce the action thriller 'Bodyman', directed by Gary Fleder. The film follows a bodyguard who inherits a private military company, leading to a violent fight for survival at a family Christmas gathering.

Singer-actor Nick Jonas has joined the cast of the action thriller 'Bodyman', according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gary Fleder, whose feature credits include the Jason Statham actioner 'Homefront' and the John Grisham adaptation 'Runaway Jury' with John Cusack, Gene Hackman, and Rachel Weisz, will helm from a screenplay by Byron Balasco, according to the outlet.

'Bodyman' Plot Details

Bodyman centres on a violent power struggle that unfolds during a family Christmas gathering after an eccentric billionaire unexpectedly transfers control of his private military company to his longtime bodyguard, played by Jonas, instead of his adult children. The decision triggers a fight for survival at the family's remote estate, reported Deadline.

Production and 'Kingdom' Reunion

Jonas will also produce the film alongside Spencer Berman under their Powered by Jonas banner. Additional producers include Mark Fasano for Nickel City Pictures and Jeffrey Greenstein for A Higher Standard. According to the outlet, the project reunites Fleder, Balasco and Jonas, who previously worked together on the DirecTV series Kingdom.

Filming and Recent Roles

Principal photography is set to begin in June 2026, according to Deadline. Jonas' recent feature work includes turns in 2019's 'Jumanji: The Next Level', and in Roland Emmerich's WW2 action film 'Midway'.

Music Career Update

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas, who shot to fame as the youngest brother in the pop trio The Jonas Brothers, dropped his fifth studio album, 'Sunday Best', on February 6. (ANI)