Nick Jonas will star in a new rom-com as a bachelor who inherits a baby. His busy schedule also includes the musical 'Power Ballad', horror film 'White Elephant', and returning as "Seaplane" in the latest 'Jumanji' installment.

Nick Jonas to Star in New Rom-Com

Singer-actor Nick Jonas is set to star in an untitled rom-com from director Ari Sandel, reported Deadline. Penned by Tamara Chestna, a writer with credits like 'Something from Tiffany' and 'Moxie', the film follows a perennial bachelor whose carefree life is upended when he unexpectedly inherits his cousin's infant child. Just as he gets a grip on life as a dad, complications arise when the child's godmother appears around the holidays to claim custody of her. What ensues is a love story neither saw coming, reported Deadline. Steve Barnett will produce for Monarch Media, alongside Mark Ross for Lincoln Road Films, Spencer Berman and Jonas

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From 'Power Ballad' to 'White Elephant'

Jonas has had a productive couple of months, premiering his musical dramedy Power Ballad to critical acclaim at SXSW and more recently signing on to star opposite Kathryn Newton in White Elephant. ;White Elephant' is a new holiday horror film marking MRC's first under a new horror-thriller partnership with Radio Silence and Project X, dubbed RSPX.

Additinally, Jonas also stars opposite Paul Rudd in 'Power Ballad', the latest film from Once's John Carney, which Lionsgate releases June 5, reported Deadline.

Return to 'Jumanji'

Later this year, he'll also be seen starring alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart in the latest Jumanji film from Columbia Pictures.

Recently, actor Dwayne Johnson has officially announced the production wrap of the latest installment in the blockbuster 'Jumanji' franchise, marking a major milestone for the adventure series that has spanned over a decade. Johnson expressed deep appreciation for the ensemble cast that has become synonymous with the modern Jumanji films.

In the long caption, alongside the BTS images from the production, he praised the chemistry and energy brought by co-stars including Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Nick Jonas, who returns as the character "Seaplane." In addition to the main cast, Johnson acknowledged the contributions of the film's "human heroes," highlighting performances by Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Ser'Darius Blain. (ANI)