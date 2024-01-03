Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    New Year 2024: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate with daughter Malti Marie in Cabo [PICTURES]

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed 2024 with a tropical retreat in Cabo, Mexico, featuring beach days, family time, and a New Year's Eve bash. Pictures circulating online capture the couple's stylish beachwear, casual moments, and the adorable presence of their daughter, Malti

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed the New Year in style with a sun-soaked vacation in Cabo, Mexico, accompanied by their adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and a close circle of family and friends. The couple's tropical getaway was documented through a series of captivating pictures that have been making rounds on fan pages.

    During their beach day, Priyanka donned a chic white swimsuit, exuding elegance and charm as she enjoyed quality time with her husband, Nick. The couple, opting for casual attire, were captured in various snapshots, showcasing the laid-back atmosphere of their holiday retreat in Cabo. In some images, Nick was seen capturing moments on his phone, possibly focusing on the paparazzi capturing glimpses of their beach escapade.

    ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan Hegde shares inside scoop on niece's marriage

    Priyanka later switched to a stylish black and white dress, effortlessly complementing the scenic beauty of the location. The power couple was not alone in their revelry, as they were joined by their precious daughter, Malti, who was lovingly cradled in Priyanka's arms in several heartwarming photographs.

    Prior to their beach day, the duo had rung in the New Year with a lively celebration, capturing the festivities in photos and videos that surfaced online. The glimpses of their New Year's Eve party, which included Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, showcased the joyous moments shared among family and friends.

    As the pictures continue to circulate on social media, fans and well-wishers are treated to a glimpse of the glamorous and intimate holiday that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas crafted to welcome the promising year ahead. The couple's love, warmth, and the inclusion of their adorable daughter Malti have undoubtedly added a special touch to their memorable New Year's retreat in Cabo.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
