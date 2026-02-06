Film Makers Combine (FMC) has raised an objection against the title of the Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', issuing notices to the production house and the streamer for its unauthorized use. A separate writ petition has also been filed in Delhi HC.

FMC Objects to Unauthorized Film Title

In mounting troubles for the upcoming Netflix film titled 'Ghooskhor Pandat', Film Makers Combine (FMC) a Mumbai-based organisation has raised an objection against the film's title. In a notice to film's production house, Friday Story Tellers, FMC stated, "You are a bonafide member of IMPPA. As per our official record, you have not even applied for the title 'Ghooskhor Pandat. As per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine, you cannot use the title which is unauthorized and not even applied and granted." Seeking an immediate response from the makers, the notice also cautioned the makers of taking disciplinary action.

On the other hand, FMC also issued a notice to the streaming major Netflix, further adding, "We wish to bring in your kind notice that you are releasing a film 'Ghooskhor Pandat produced by Mr Neeraj Pandey of Friday Story Tellers LLP on your esteemed channel Netflix. The title of the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat has not been applied or granted by any of the Producers' Associations. The unauthorized use of the title is illegal as per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine," as per the statement. It sought the streamer from refraining using the aforementioned title for the film.

Separate Legal Challenge Filed in High Court

Earlier, a writ petition was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of 'Ghooskhor Pandat', with the petitioner alleging that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive. The plea, filed through Advocate Vineet Jindal, seeks issuance of a writ of mandamus directing authorities to intervene and restrain the streaming of the film, along with other consequential reliefs.

According to the plea, Netflix India has announced and promoted the film and circulated promotional material that allegedly links the term "Pandat" with immoral and corrupt conduct. Netflix is yet to share a response on the developments. (ANI)